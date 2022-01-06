Smythe and Duke....will they be back?....they don't know

Danny
Speaking Thursday, Duke Johnson told reporters that he has "no idea" if the Dolphins want to keep him beyond this season.“I would love to be here long-term. It’s home. Why not?” said the former Miami Hurricane. Johnson thoroughly out-produced the other backs on the Dolphins roster, including a 107-yard, two-touchdown blowup against the Jets in Week 15. It was always a little puzzling from the outside that his market was so slow to develop. He'd make a fine third-down back for quite a few teams in 2022.
DURHAM SMYTHETE, MIAMI DOLPHINS
Impending free agent TE Durham Smythe is uncertain if the Dolphins will offer him a second contract.The 2018 fourth-rounder saw his usage spike this season, entering Week 18 with new career highs across the board and playing 62 percent of the Dolphins' snaps. That number was an already solid 45 percent in 2019-20. Smythe entered the NFL with a strong blocking pedigree and limited receiving CV. He's grown a bit into the latter while underwhelming in the former. Headed into his age-27 season, Smythe will be an interesting second-tier free agent.
I'd like both of them back