Smythe and Duke....will they be back?....they don't know

If Flores is still here next year, there's a good chance that Johnson won't be. When he was hired, Flores said that he wanted a strong running game, but he either lied or changed his mind. Terrible o-line aside (which is the fault of both Grier and Flores), Flores kept running Gaskin after making him the starter for this season, even though Gaskin can't break tackles or get those tough yards. What Gaskin can do is catch those short passes, which is the basis for their offense. With the exception of Ahmad, the other RBs didn't really get any playing time until Gaskin was out for Covid protocols. Lindsay showed that he was better than Gaskin, and Johnson was WAY better too. Johnson is tougher and more physical than Gaskin, so if Flores really wanted to have a strong running game, Johnson would have seen a lot more playing time.



This inability to build a competent o-line and strong running game is why I want Grier and Flores fired. Flores keeps losing to Buffalo, but other teams have shown that a strong running game can beat the Bills. But, Flores doesn't want that... idiot! I hope Johnson is back (and get another RB in the draft), but Flores isn't.