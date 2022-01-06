 Smythe and Duke....will they be back?....they don't know | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Smythe and Duke....will they be back?....they don't know

Speaking Thursday, Duke Johnson told reporters that he has "no idea" if the Dolphins want to keep him beyond this season.​

“I would love to be here long-term. It’s home. Why not?” said the former Miami Hurricane. Johnson thoroughly out-produced the other backs on the Dolphins roster, including a 107-yard, two-touchdown blowup against the Jets in Week 15. It was always a little puzzling from the outside that his market was so slow to develop. He'd make a fine third-down back for quite a few teams in 2022.


DURHAM SMYTHETE, MIAMI DOLPHINS
Durham Smythe

Impending free agent TE Durham Smythe is uncertain if the Dolphins will offer him a second contract.​

The 2018 fourth-rounder saw his usage spike this season, entering Week 18 with new career highs across the board and playing 62 percent of the Dolphins' snaps. That number was an already solid 45 percent in 2019-20. Smythe entered the NFL with a strong blocking pedigree and limited receiving CV. He's grown a bit into the latter while underwhelming in the former. Headed into his age-27 season, Smythe will be an interesting second-tier free agent.


I think if they believe Long will develop in year two, they will try to sign Smythe and let Gesicki go in free agency. Yet if they aren’t convinced Long will be much better next year, they might franchise Gesicki and let Long replace Smythe and hope he develops over next season.

Depending on how many RB’s they add in the off season will probably determine if they to decidebring back Johnson or not. Right now I consider it 50-50 as to whether he returns for the 2022 season.
 
Duke is better than the backs we started the season with IMO. I would prefer to keep him and let the others leave. I still want to draft a running back also.
 
They cannot just let Mike G walk without any sort of compensation, would be a colossal mistake as he has value. I Don believe they want him but a tag and trade has to be an option if my feelings are right.

And truthfully Grier isn’t too bad at this so I’ll think he’ll do is right regardless of him staying or not.
 
If Flores is still here next year, there's a good chance that Johnson won't be. When he was hired, Flores said that he wanted a strong running game, but he either lied or changed his mind. Terrible o-line aside (which is the fault of both Grier and Flores), Flores kept running Gaskin after making him the starter for this season, even though Gaskin can't break tackles or get those tough yards. What Gaskin can do is catch those short passes, which is the basis for their offense. With the exception of Ahmad, the other RBs didn't really get any playing time until Gaskin was out for Covid protocols. Lindsay showed that he was better than Gaskin, and Johnson was WAY better too. Johnson is tougher and more physical than Gaskin, so if Flores really wanted to have a strong running game, Johnson would have seen a lot more playing time.

This inability to build a competent o-line and strong running game is why I want Grier and Flores fired. Flores keeps losing to Buffalo, but other teams have shown that a strong running game can beat the Bills. But, Flores doesn't want that... idiot! I hope Johnson is back (and get another RB in the draft), but Flores isn't.
 
They cannot just let Mike G walk without any sort of compensation, would be a colossal mistake as he has value. I Don believe they want him but a tag and trade has to be an option if my feelings are right.

Grier became the GM of the Dolphins in Jan. 2016. Since becoming the Dolphins GM, the Dolphins are 46-50, including the 16 games played this season.

So if mediocre results over 5 years is something you consider not too bad. I guess Grier meets that criteria as the Dolphins GM.
 
If they don't bring back Duke....I'll still watch every damn game but i will NOT be happy.

That man ran hard with vision and heart for us.

We need to draft someone but I see nothing wrong with Duke and a rookie splitting carries while Gaskin is our pass catching back and gets 3-5 carries a game.
 
