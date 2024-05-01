Snap numbers?

Miami Dolphins 2023 Snap Counts | Pro-Football-Reference.com Checkout the Miami Dolphins 2023 Snap Counts and more on Pro-Football-Reference.com

I think there is a serious misconception among many football fans these days when it comes to the value of a 'starter' and/or the need of a guy to be a 'three-down player'.The modern NFL isn't the same game of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Sub-package players are MUCH more common... and more valuable now. 'Bell-cow backs' also, are a dying breed. These days, QBs, Offensive Linemen, and Defensive Backs are the only ones who seem to stay on the field.Here are the Dolphins who had an 80% snap share or more:Tua 95.1%Jackson 90%Kohou 84.9%Elliot 84%Wilkins 81%That's it. Five guys. Yes, some of this was due to injury, but not all of it-- guys just rotate more than casual fans understand, maybe a LOT more.So... maybe don't have such a panic attack when we draft players who 'won't be a starter right away', or 'won't ever be a three-down player'.Here's a link