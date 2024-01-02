 Snapshot of Injuries this year around the league | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Snapshot of Injuries this year around the league

I've noticed in quite a few threads now, and with Chubb, that a lot of people are mentioning injuries to the Dolphins as if we are the only team dealing with a lot, or possible just too many. I've tried to pay a lot of attention to injury reports this year and wanted to post this site so those of you who are interested can get a glimpse of what other teams are dealing with as well.

Note: this is not a 100% comparison team by team. Nor is the number associated with each team an exact metric of their current status but it does list a lot of their IRs and other out for seasons. Some contain this week's designations so it's not a tit for tat total.

NFL Injuries 2023-2024 - Full Injury Report for Jan 02, 2024

See which players are injured in the NFL today and get the latest pro football injury news with our injury report for every team in the NFL.
What? Other teams have injuries??

Perspective.

Many posters on this board have absolutely none, particularly after a loss. Just crazy.
 
