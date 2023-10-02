 SNF Chiefs vs Jets | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

SNF Chiefs vs Jets

jets are playing their super bowl tonight. i hope they win. 2-2 for the chiefs would be pretty crazy.
 
I’ll say this….if we rush four against Zach Wilson and fail to pressure him, we’ll lose.
 
ForksPhin said:
Have you actually been watching this game?
Yep... have you? lol they literally showed that wilson SUCKS when holding the ball for more than 2.5 seconds (the avg time for a pass rush to get to him).. not to mention, dont ever take this game to say ... look (!) how good wilson is. we know who he is. he's absolute garbage. this is his super bowl and he's still gonna lose lol
 
