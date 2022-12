What irritated me the most about the snow (ice) ball throwing, is that all the conversation revolves around “players on the sideline are getting hit.” But little was mentioned about the ice balls being thrown at Hill while he was trying to make a catch in the endzone. While it didn’t seem to have an impact on that play, the fact that the fans could have directly impacted a receiver’s ability to score, should have gotten a better reaction from the commentators than just laughing about him having to dodge snowballs.