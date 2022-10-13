So after 6 games our record could be 3-3

Thats exactly the record lots of us predicted starting 1-3 on the first four. So our 3-0 start was wasted because of key injuries (bad luck) bad defense and very bad play by our OL that still cant run block. I hope we improve and Tua comes back soon because our offense look garbage without him. But I am very worried about the dissapearing act of some key players on defense like Holland, Phillips, Van Ginkel, Howard and Ogbah. I think Boyer has done a very poor job. If we pair that with the horrible play of two of our 5 starters on the OL then we can clearly look at the possibillity of another wasted mediocre year, even if Tua returns and the offense is healthy. I dont understand why our defense is playing at such a bad level and honestly I dont find a solution to it.

At this point I dont even see us challenging for the 7th seed, unless lots of things drastically change and if something happens again to Tua we are 100% out of contention.