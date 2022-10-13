 So after 6 games our record could be 3-3 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So after 6 games our record could be 3-3

DANTODUPER

DANTODUPER

Thats exactly the record lots of us predicted starting 1-3 on the first four. So our 3-0 start was wasted because of key injuries (bad luck) bad defense and very bad play by our OL that still cant run block. I hope we improve and Tua comes back soon because our offense look garbage without him. But I am very worried about the dissapearing act of some key players on defense like Holland, Phillips, Van Ginkel, Howard and Ogbah. I think Boyer has done a very poor job. If we pair that with the horrible play of two of our 5 starters on the OL then we can clearly look at the possibillity of another wasted mediocre year, even if Tua returns and the offense is healthy. I dont understand why our defense is playing at such a bad level and honestly I dont find a solution to it.
At this point I dont even see us challenging for the 7th seed, unless lots of things drastically change and if something happens again to Tua we are 100% out of contention.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

ok, lets see what Tua and Boyer can do when he come's back.
 
royalshank

royalshank

3-3 is not good IMO no matter what we thought before the season. My expectation is playoffs.

For me, the reason the D has struggled is no X no Jones. It’s why the pass rush isn’t there. When those two guys are in and healthy they leave them both on islands allowing Boyer to create match up issues for the offense by using the other 9 guys. All kinds of creative blitzes etc were used last year to generate pressure and sacks and turnovers. Without both star corners our D can’t play that way. It is what it is right now. We have like 20 guys listed on our injury report. The Vikings have 4 and all four were limited or full practice. We might be the most injured team in the league
 
dcm

dcm

I am still a firm believer even with all the deficiencies you mentioned, if Tua never gets rag dolled Thursday nite in Cincy.....we would be 5-0 right now.
 
