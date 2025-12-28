 So basically McDouche thinks Texas people | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So basically McDouche thinks Texas people

I’ll say this, I’m sure he didn’t mean that but you know he’s gonna receive a lot flack for this one. Gotta verbalize better than that
 
I’ll say this, I’m sure he didn’t mean that but you know he’s gonna receive a lot flack for this one. Gotta verbalize better than that
or just maybe he did mean it that way......

told you so agree GIF by Bounce
 
The level of unawareness of saying this is crazy by McDaniel. Dude must have some crazy computer security that blocks every recording of himself.
 
Maybe not politically correct to say, so some whiney snowflakes will probably melt about it...but not necessarily wrong! 🤣
 
I’ll say this, I’m sure he didn’t mean that but you know he’s gonna receive a lot flack for this one. Gotta verbalize better than that
Pretty much no difference in me saying he secretly wants to suck a dick because of his style, both are stupid statements.
 
You never have to ask a Texan where they are from. They’ll tell you they are from Texas before you can get a word in.
 
Another thing for fans to overreact about.
I don't give a **** what McDaniel says, I dont give a **** about what McDaniel wears, I give a **** that McDaniel is not improving as a head Coach in year four. Time to move on.
 
