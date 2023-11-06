 So Dolphins? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So Dolphins?

IMAWriter

IMAWriter

Resident Curmudgeon
Club Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2006
Messages
1,655
Reaction score
2,202
Location
Brentwood(Nashville'burb)TN
First, y'all know I bleed Dolphins colors… fey as they might be. Have done so since their inception.
But referring to maybe somewhat recent history… Harbaugh-gate, Bully-gate, Coke-gate, Brady/Payton-gate.."offered for your consideration "… could we say the last play in the Chiefs loss be referred to as "So Dolphins?"
 
It's referred to as a loss and moving on to the next game. Stop picking at the wound and let it heal.
 
