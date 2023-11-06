IMAWriter
First, y’all know I bleed Dolphins colors… fey as they might be. Have done so since their inception.
But referring to maybe somewhat recent history… Harbaugh-gate, Bully-gate, Coke-gate, Brady/Payton-gate..”offered for your consideration “… could we say the last play in the Chiefs loss be referred to as “So Dolphins?”
