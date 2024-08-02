 So far, according to the media; Drake Maye sucks! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So far, according to the media; Drake Maye sucks!

MrChadRico said:
Okay, so Drake Maye needs work, like Josh Allen rookie year level issues with accuracy bc of his awful footwork and theres at least one scout who said the combo of his weird throwing motion, on top of the footwork problems makes him wonder if Maye will ever work out all these kinks before getting benched.

Maye might be okay, but he needs to go to a good team or his fate and Mac Jones fate will look eerily similar. The Patriots are probably the worst fit for Maye, who prob should sit awhile and fix some issues, they will throw him to the wolves and he will be a INT machine.
Click to expand...


My prediction before the draft

parks and recreation television GIF
 
Good thread however it is not Fins related

Moving to the AFC forum
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom