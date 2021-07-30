 So Far By Our Count Tua Is about 2 Ints to 18 TDs in TC | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So Far By Our Count Tua Is about 2 Ints to 18 TDs in TC

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
11,677
Reaction score
22,599
Location
Land of Loco!
Just wanted to share this info. Yes, it is TC. yes there aren't even pads on yet. However, for a world that wanted to show that Tua threw 5 INTS in the first OTA, so far including the second OTA and the three days of TC, Tua is about 2Ints to 18 TDs. It's hard to track but that's around what we've seen so far.

Just trying to keep everyone honest. Love it or hate it, Tua is rapidly improving and is doing that with two or three starters at WR out.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
11,677
Reaction score
22,599
Location
Land of Loco!
TrogdorTheBurninator said:
Can't wait for the first preseason game. Wonder how long they'll keep Tua in. I would think it would be more than just the first series...well I hope it is.
Click to expand...
It depends on what the plan is for game 3. That WAS the one where they would play until into the third quarter. So, if that last game now equals game 4 in prior years, it might be one quarter in game one, and then a full half in game two and not much in game three.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom