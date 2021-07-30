So Far By Our Count Tua Is about 2 Ints to 18 TDs in TC

Just wanted to share this info. Yes, it is TC. yes there aren't even pads on yet. However, for a world that wanted to show that Tua threw 5 INTS in the first OTA, so far including the second OTA and the three days of TC, Tua is about 2Ints to 18 TDs. It's hard to track but that's around what we've seen so far.



Just trying to keep everyone honest. Love it or hate it, Tua is rapidly improving and is doing that with two or three starters at WR out.