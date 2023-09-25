tay0365
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- May 18, 2004
- Messages
- 20,333
- Reaction score
- 22,392
- Location
- NJ
How is Miami doing on offense by the ranking so far...
Passing...
#1 in yards
#1 in TDs
#1 Yrds per Rec
#3 in 20+ yrd passes
#3 in 40+ yrds rec
#1 in rec for 1st downs
#10 in receptions
Rushing...
#1 in yards
#1 in TDs
#1 in yrds per carry
#2 in 20+ yrd runs
#1 in 40+ yrd runs
#9 in rushing for 1st downs
#5 in attempts
Miami is the #1 scoring offense in the NFL, but not just because they're the #1 Passing offense, but also because they're the #1 Team running the ball...So opponants need to pick their poison.
By the way, the Defense is still not there, but each week is getting better, by mid-season scoring on Miami might be as tough as stopping Miami from scoring.
Passing...
#1 in yards
#1 in TDs
#1 Yrds per Rec
#3 in 20+ yrd passes
#3 in 40+ yrds rec
#1 in rec for 1st downs
#10 in receptions
Rushing...
#1 in yards
#1 in TDs
#1 in yrds per carry
#2 in 20+ yrd runs
#1 in 40+ yrd runs
#9 in rushing for 1st downs
#5 in attempts
Miami is the #1 scoring offense in the NFL, but not just because they're the #1 Passing offense, but also because they're the #1 Team running the ball...So opponants need to pick their poison.
By the way, the Defense is still not there, but each week is getting better, by mid-season scoring on Miami might be as tough as stopping Miami from scoring.