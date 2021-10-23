 So Fins ARE in Talks with Belichick | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So Fins ARE in Talks with Belichick

So it looks like the Fins are finally going to make a smart move and bring Steve Belichick in as head coach next year. This will be a great move.
 
I question whether Bill is a good coach without Brady, nevermind his child and his underlings.
 
