 So Hill Fined 7k for not wearing socks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So Hill Fined 7k for not wearing socks

Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Ohana
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
12,264
Reaction score
17,238
Location
Ft. Myers
Tyreek hill gets fined $7k for not wearing socks.

www.palmbeachpost.com

NFL fining Dolphins' Tyreek Hill $7,000 for not wearing socks

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says the NFL is fining him for not wearing socks while scoring against the Broncos. ‘Crazy,' says Hill, who will appeal.
www.palmbeachpost.com

Yet Mapu get fined $5,620 for helmet to helmet hit on Waddle.

www.nbcsportsboston.com

Patriots' Marte Mapu fined for illegal hit on Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Here’s how much Patriots rookie LB Marte Mapu was fined for his illegal hit on Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle.
www.nbcsportsboston.com www.nbcsportsboston.com

WTF is wrong with the NFL? Player safety my ass.
 
Avigatorx said:
Tyreek hill gets fined $7k for not wearing socks.

www.palmbeachpost.com

NFL fining Dolphins' Tyreek Hill $7,000 for not wearing socks

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says the NFL is fining him for not wearing socks while scoring against the Broncos. ‘Crazy,' says Hill, who will appeal.
www.palmbeachpost.com

Yet Mapu get fined $5,620 for helmet to helmet hit on Waddle.

www.nbcsportsboston.com

Patriots' Marte Mapu fined for illegal hit on Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Here’s how much Patriots rookie LB Marte Mapu was fined for his illegal hit on Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle.
www.nbcsportsboston.com www.nbcsportsboston.com

WTF is wrong with the NFL? Player safety my ass.
Click to expand...
You guys keep expecting the NFL to be moral, upstanding, and fair. That ship never docked.
 
Lol, now compare the suspension you get for beating up a vaccuum as opposed to beating up a person ( Kamara)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom