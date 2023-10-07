So Hill Fined 7k for not wearing socks

Avigatorx
Tyreek hill gets fined $7k for not wearing socks.
Yet Mapu get fined $5,620 for helmet to helmet hit on Waddle.
WTF is wrong with the NFL? Player safety my ass.
NFL fining Dolphins' Tyreek Hill $7,000 for not wearing socks
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says the NFL is fining him for not wearing socks while scoring against the Broncos. ‘Crazy,' says Hill, who will appeal.
www.palmbeachpost.com
Patriots' Marte Mapu fined for illegal hit on Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
Here’s how much Patriots rookie LB Marte Mapu was fined for his illegal hit on Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle.
www.nbcsportsboston.com
