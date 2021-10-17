So, I BURNED my Finz gear today

Not all of it, just the new logo stuff:





Is anyone else as frustrated as me? Coming here and seeing some of the, "Come on guys, no negativity..." posts? I want to put my fist through 5 TV screens. We literally tore down our entire team 3 years ago, to such an extent that ESPN and NFL Network were debating whether it was even ethical... all in the name of rebuild!



Only to BE THE WORST TEAM IN THE NFL 3 years later when we are supposed to be peaking, and contenders. We literally lost to a team that hadn't won in a year and a half!!! And some of you have the nerve to say, "we are 4 plays away from being 4 and 2"... or, "We were 1 play away from winning against the Jags!" Are you freaking KIDDING me?? How or why were we ever even in that position??



I am tired. I am fed up. I hate the new colors, girly-looking light aqua blue rather than the classic "teal-ish green" darker uniforms... and changing to an artsy-fartsy dolphins that looks like it is lifting its tale to take a dump. So, between sucking for a decade and hating our new look, I am sad, frustrated, furious, confused, and beyond.



Grier is clearly in over his head. Even prior to being the GM, he had his hands on our picks. What good is 5 1st round picks when you don't hit even 1 out of the park?? I am for giving Flores and Tua more time. But FIX the danged O line! Hire John Dorsey! Get and OC with some creativity. Get a DC who can stop the run. Back up the brinks truck and pay whatever he wants, he was the architect of the current Chiefs and Browns.



I have BLED this team for over 40 years!!! I have purchased 100's of items, and received 100's more for Christmas and birthdays. I have not missed a Fins game in 15 years. And I AM DONE WATCHING this season. Never mind the political BS I am tired of too. I have given this team my loyalty, my hear, my tears, my money... only to be crapped on for 2 decades. DONE.



If you agree, please share the Youtube vid. Make it go viral or something... somehow make Steve Ross aware of the tens of the tens of thousands of us who feel the same. If you think I look like an idiot in this video? You obviously don't care as much as I do... and have not bled this team for 4 decades!