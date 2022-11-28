 So... I sat down and rewatched most of the game. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So... I sat down and rewatched most of the game.

Feverdream

Feverdream

I focused almost exclusively on Austin Jackson, and you know what I saw? He played REALLY well. I saw maybe one or two bad reps in the entire game. Most of the time, he was on an island and he continually directed his men wide and gave Tua a pocket with which to work.

Whoever said he 'sucked' or 'was awful' have no idea what they are watching.

We RARELY ran to Jackson's side, generally asking him to get to the second level, but the holes didn't develop in the first level and our difficulty running had ZERO to do with Jackson... Zero.

On those multiple hits that Tua took. The first (the facemask play) was Hunt. The second was Hunt. The third was Smythe. The next couple were on Shell, who was just getting his ass beat. Shell does NOT have the feet to play LT. Again... in the gameday threads, our posters were yelling and swearing at Jackson, but I have no real idea why, because he may have been our most effective player after Armstead today. I look forward to seeing his PFF score; it should be a good one.

Why didn't we score on every first half possession? A holding penalty on Hunt and two BAD drops by Waddle. Speaking of those drops, that second one was particularly bad. Tua put the ball in a perfect spot, Waddle jumped for it, got his hands on it, then looked away before he had secured the catch. Watch it on the replay and you'll see him looking downfield, thinking about getting hit. Hell, Hill failed to secure a couple of balls that he might have caught... both of our stud WRs had more bad plays that Austin Jackson, but people are still stuck on their previous narrative that he's going to be a bust, so they just blame everything on him.

Watch the replay... the only bad rep I saw was the play from our 10-yard line where Tua avoided the sack, other than that... Austin had a clean card.
 
F

fish_fan

Waddle had a couple drops for sure but I thought they were more 50/50 style throws which more often than not he comes down with. Today it just didn't happen.

Thanks for the analysis on Jackson. We need him healthy and at least playing average. Shell definitely did not look comfortable today.
 
'Deep

'Deep

Jackson likes to be the whipping boy around here. He was ok today. Granted, we didn't run much to the Right today.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

As much as I like Hunt... he had an awful game. Of our starters, he was the weak link today.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Gonna agree on Jackson
I’m convinced about 80% of these posters here either really don’t watch the games or have no idea what they are actually watching
If you’re gonna post opinions or say that guy sucks or this guy blows and he’s not doing his job, know what the hell you are watching and learn all the positions of an NFL team
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

A lot of the time, I follow the game on my phone, rather than watching it... Sometimes, I wonder if these guys are doing this, and then just posting what they think is happening.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

I’m convinced the only thing they watch is the QB drop back throw
And that’s it
You can tell by their limited commentary
 
T

Tarheelphin

Who knows. There’s some really dumb takes that make me think they didn’t watch the game.
 
M

Marino2.0

Agree with 90% of this, and most especially the bit about Shell.

I think you’re being a tad generous to Jackson, though. He got beat like a Salvation Army drum on the 20+ yard completion to Ced Wilson around midfield—Tua just stepped up and evaded the pressure. I don’t remember any others off the top of my head, but that’s at least one other really bad rep from him.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

I would have rated that as his second worst play, but as long as he forces his guys wide, he is doing a Tackle's job. I'll take that. Everyone gets beat sometimes.
 
M

Marino2.0

That’s fair enough, and I agree. If that’s his second worst play, we can absolutely live with that. Especially given that he’s obviously shaking off some rust.

Now we just have to hope he’s healthy.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Hard to say... they said ankle I think... and a pass-blocking tackle has GOT to have his speed.
 
