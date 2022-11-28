So... I sat down and rewatched most of the game.

I focused almost exclusively on Austin Jackson, and you know what I saw? He played REALLY well. I saw maybe one or two bad reps in the entire game. Most of the time, he was on an island and he continually directed his men wide and gave Tua a pocket with which to work.



Whoever said he 'sucked' or 'was awful' have no idea what they are watching.



We RARELY ran to Jackson's side, generally asking him to get to the second level, but the holes didn't develop in the first level and our difficulty running had ZERO to do with Jackson... Zero.



On those multiple hits that Tua took. The first (the facemask play) was Hunt. The second was Hunt. The third was Smythe. The next couple were on Shell, who was just getting his ass beat. Shell does NOT have the feet to play LT. Again... in the gameday threads, our posters were yelling and swearing at Jackson, but I have no real idea why, because he may have been our most effective player after Armstead today. I look forward to seeing his PFF score; it should be a good one.



Why didn't we score on every first half possession? A holding penalty on Hunt and two BAD drops by Waddle. Speaking of those drops, that second one was particularly bad. Tua put the ball in a perfect spot, Waddle jumped for it, got his hands on it, then looked away before he had secured the catch. Watch it on the replay and you'll see him looking downfield, thinking about getting hit. Hell, Hill failed to secure a couple of balls that he might have caught... both of our stud WRs had more bad plays that Austin Jackson, but people are still stuck on their previous narrative that he's going to be a bust, so they just blame everything on him.



Watch the replay... the only bad rep I saw was the play from our 10-yard line where Tua avoided the sack, other than that... Austin had a clean card.