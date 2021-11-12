 So if we win out.. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So if we win out..

dreamblk

You know looking at the schedule it is possible if Tua gets healthy and we get Parker back. Also, Albert Wilson getting involved maybe we can least get a glimmer of hope here.
 
dreamblk

We got the Patsies at Home just imagine if we were to win out. Tua and the Mac Jones Bowl!!
 
dreamblk

Those Jets games may be tricky but our Defense is built well for them. That Titan game is going to be the one to watch. The defense has played well three games now. Holland is for real and Baker is back Healthy.
Phillips is picking up. We need that raiders game
 
MiaFins31

The problem is... @ NO on a Monday night and then @ Tennessee. Besides those 2 I believe we can win every other game. However....

Those 2 games I mentioned and especially being in the dome on a Monday night with the Saints also likely in a tight playoff hunt is going to be extremely difficult. That dome will be rocking and even more so than it usually is with it being a prime time Monday night game.

Maybe we could split the NO and Tennessee games and finish 9-8 but we will need some help. If we don’t f*ck up against Jax and Atlanta then we’d be in a really good spot. But like always we lose 1/2 that we shouldn’t have and it comes back to haunt us in the end.
 
