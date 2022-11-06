 So is | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So is

EmperorPhin

EmperorPhin

McDaniel the worst coach ever at time management? Terrible end if first half then wastes 2 timeouts
 
tggeorge

tggeorge

I like him and think he'll learn but he reminds me of Andy Reid circa eagles clock management days
 
mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

Mike Martz is probably the worst of all time. The Rams had to hire somebody who's only job was to watch the clock for him.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
He just needs to commit to his offense. When the going gets tough and we think too much, we make too many errors.

Every time we stall it’s because we try to do something uncharacteristic for this group.

Tight end still a massive weakness for the offense.
 
A

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
I have little issue with the clock today and a lot more with those play calls on 4th down and the inability to generate a running game when they needed it.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Andy Reid was once in this spot and he got better, we just gotta endure the growing pains of a rookie head coach, could always be worse, if time management is our biggest gripe with the head coach we're in good shape. could be like Flores, who fires an OC every year and doesn't want anything to do with the QB
 
A

Andyman

The Ghost said:
He just needs to commit to his offense. When the going gets tough and we think too much, we make too many errors.

Every time we stall it’s because we try to do something uncharacteristic for this group.
Click to expand...
Totally agree. Like throws on 4th and five to Gesicki in the flat? Good grief….
 
Despacio

Despacio

I think McDaniels tries to play the clock to the very very last second. It worked once to perfection and screwed is more times than not. He’s not an idiot in that he knows the norm would have been to call a timeout after that Mostert run. Outsmarts himself in those situations. He’s gotta rethink his approach.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Comparing him to Flores is a non-starter, sorry. Flores was fired, we hope McD won’t be. But on a standards of expectation scale only, he’s not there yet. Lots of growing pains for every first year HC…we talked about expecting this during the pre-season.

He’ll learn. He’ll improve. If he’s still making the same mistakes in year 2 forward, then I’ll be concerned.
 
