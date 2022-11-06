EmperorPhin
McDaniel the worst coach ever at time management? Terrible end if first half then wastes 2 timeouts
Totally agree. Like throws on 4th and five to Gesicki in the flat? Good grief….He just needs to commit to his offense. When the going gets tough and we think too much, we make too many errors.
Every time we stall it’s because we try to do something uncharacteristic for this group.
Hmm don't like this thread because it feels like more overreaction but I do like your avatar. Penalties offset. Carry on.McDaniel the worst coach ever at time management? Terrible end if first half then wastes 2 timeouts