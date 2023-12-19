So it looks like Devin White is leaving TB this off season....

The Ghost
Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 14, 2005
- Messages
- 14,592
- Reaction score
- 26,374
- Location
- Bethlehem, Pa
He went a little AWOL last weekend, refusing to play. Plus I think the Bucs will be transitioning into a semi rebuild so re-signing DW won't be needed.
Coupling this story with an injury plagued season and I see a potential value in a 1 year prove it deal with this kid in the off season. I don't think he'll be seeing the contract he envisioned Tampa owed him after last season.
With Jerome Baker being released in the off-season, this could be a nice short term replacement until we can get to the 2025 draft, which we'll have a lot more mid round picks and this year, where we are down a 3rd and 4th.
Coupling this story with an injury plagued season and I see a potential value in a 1 year prove it deal with this kid in the off season. I don't think he'll be seeing the contract he envisioned Tampa owed him after last season.
With Jerome Baker being released in the off-season, this could be a nice short term replacement until we can get to the 2025 draft, which we'll have a lot more mid round picks and this year, where we are down a 3rd and 4th.