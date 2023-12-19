 So it looks like Devin White is leaving TB this off season.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So it looks like Devin White is leaving TB this off season....

The Ghost

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
14,592
Reaction score
26,374
Location
Bethlehem, Pa
He went a little AWOL last weekend, refusing to play. Plus I think the Bucs will be transitioning into a semi rebuild so re-signing DW won't be needed.


Coupling this story with an injury plagued season and I see a potential value in a 1 year prove it deal with this kid in the off season. I don't think he'll be seeing the contract he envisioned Tampa owed him after last season.

With Jerome Baker being released in the off-season, this could be a nice short term replacement until we can get to the 2025 draft, which we'll have a lot more mid round picks and this year, where we are down a 3rd and 4th.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom