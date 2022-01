Lol it is humorous listening to Collingsworth talk about that multiple times to explain away Bradys horrible day so far.



If it was Tua. They'd be bashing him lol.





Oh I know, I know.



"How dare you compare Tua to Brady" my bad.... my bad.



Brady looks just as bad as Tua did against the Titans. Atleast Tua had bad weather. Brady also has more time.



Poor Brady only had 2.89 seconds. Haha. Tua would love 2.89 seconds.



But it's Brady. He'll somehow finish with 300 yards and 4 tds