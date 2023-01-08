So just to be clear here

For 5 weeks, on a losing streak while the "optimists" try to rally troops we have to deal with thread and post after post of the coach, the owner, the GM everything as.an abysmal failure we have to sit here and take it while they call out people for being optimists. But when the Dolphins win, ya know the team we all support and get into the playoffs we as optimists are getting muted and silenced for calling the same people out is happening?



This is unacceptable guys. If you claim to allow free speech for the haters to spew their garbage allow the same from the optimists to call them out for being wrong.



Don't get me wrong, I'm stoked for the day, but the first you guys are using right now to silence the happiness people are expressing is uncalled for.



/Vent