 So, KC it is | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So, KC it is

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
22,737
Reaction score
28,672
Here we go. Not exactly the way any of us wanted to end the season with a winnable game falling through the cracks and going from 2nd to 6th seed.

Got to win when you hold the Buffalo offense to 14 points and force three turnovers. Lots of empty yards for Allen, honestly. His mistakes in the redzone gave Miami a real shot.

But, the Dolphins are in the playoffs. Only a few teams have more than 11 wins this year in a very up and down NFL. And, Miami may have some good news on the injury front. The return of Mostert and Waddle at the top of that list.

Three fifths of the starting offensive line from the season opener should be available with Hunt and Jackson back. That's been rare.

Obviously, the Chiefs are a tough matchup and an even tougher challenge at home. But, KC hasn't been as good as recent years.

This is a winnable game if.....
 
Fin-nut76 said:
The only drama surrounding this game is what number will be higher - the points Miami scores or the temperature
Click to expand...
I was thinking along the lines of “will Tyreek score more points for the Dolphins or the Chiefs?”
 
Saw the first half last night at SeaTac. Not going to watch the second half. I got plenty of texts once I landed as to what happened. Move on to KC and hope we have some semblance of a D to try and slow Mahomes. I don’t see our O lighting it up in 2 degrees even if Mostert and Waddle are a go. But, I’ll keep on believing in this team.
 
Wow. Not much optimism, which is understandable.

Remember that first meeting in Germany was really close and that was without Ramsey, I believe.

I do worry about the pass rush. Mahomes isn't going to give you the chances Allen does. Not typically, anyway.

Which means the Dolphins offense needs to be on. Really productive with no turnovers.
 
I hate to say it but the Dolphins season will end on Saturday night. I have no faith in Tua or the coaching staff especially on the road in freezing conditions.
 
The high temp for the game is currently forecasted to be what, 14 degrees at last check? Will probably get down to 10 degrees as the night wears on. Those types of games are so unpredictable. KC is familiar with playing in cold and snow, but they don’t play in 10 degrees, in fact I think this is predicted to be their coldest home game ever.

If you haven’t experienced these temps it really is brutal. It’s borderline impossible to stay warm and loose, everything hurts more, everything freezes instantly, snot, sweat, your lips. In some ways I think these temperatures equalize things a bit. I can’t imagine how slick the ball must feel at those temps when passing, catching, and kicking. Run the ball 40 times and hope for the best.
 
Archaeopteryx said:
The high temp for the game is currently forecasted to be what, 14 degrees at last check? Will probably get down to 10 degrees as the night wears on. Those types of games are so unpredictable. KC is familiar with playing in cold and snow, but they don’t play in 10 degrees, in fact I think this is predicted to be their coldest home game ever.

If you haven’t experienced these temps it really is brutal. It’s borderline impossible to stay warm and loose, everything hurts more, everything freezes instantly, snot, sweat, your lips. In some ways I think these temperatures equalize things a bit. I can’t imagine how slick the ball must feel at those temps when passing, catching, and kicking. Run the ball 40 times and hope for the best.
Click to expand...
It will be for Kansas city also I'm sure they don't practice in it .
 
We just gotta hold hope Pittsburgh can take down Buffalo now. Absolutely in no way shape or form want to go back to Baltimore on a win vs KC. We need another week for reinforcements. Houston and Cleveland both look very beatable.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom