So, KC it is

Here we go. Not exactly the way any of us wanted to end the season with a winnable game falling through the cracks and going from 2nd to 6th seed.



Got to win when you hold the Buffalo offense to 14 points and force three turnovers. Lots of empty yards for Allen, honestly. His mistakes in the redzone gave Miami a real shot.



But, the Dolphins are in the playoffs. Only a few teams have more than 11 wins this year in a very up and down NFL. And, Miami may have some good news on the injury front. The return of Mostert and Waddle at the top of that list.



Three fifths of the starting offensive line from the season opener should be available with Hunt and Jackson back. That's been rare.



Obviously, the Chiefs are a tough matchup and an even tougher challenge at home. But, KC hasn't been as good as recent years.



This is a winnable game if.....