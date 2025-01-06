 So, Last Year I Said……… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So, Last Year I Said………

EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
14,652
Reaction score
28,215
Location
Borneo
I’d much rather have Sean Payton as HC because of his success than McD

And I got roasted by all the arm chair Madden football novices

Well, where are they now???? Don’t see them touting McD lately hahaha
Bunch of…….nevermind lol

Yeah, I’ll stand by my statement last year. He’s going to the playoffs by knocking us out and he’s done a pretty good job of building up Nix

Next time listen to me people. I said McD cannot play call(called this one in year 1) and was proven correct
Said Payton will have success with the Broncos and I was right.

Would love to hear those roasters now but they are stuck under the rock they’re hiding under lol
 
Peyton may be able to coach a Bree's Light out of Nix.

I've been impressed on how Nix has grown throughout the season. He looked pretty lost at first but Peyton stuck with him and he has developed nicely.
 
He seemed committed and believed in Nix right from the start, got to give him props for that, Brandon Jones turned out to be a really good player for them as well.
 
And I was an advocate of drafting Nix but got laughed at per usual on this board. He didn’t slip to us, but just goes to show how many geniuses we have on this board. You couldn’t give me four Tua’s for Nix.
 
Wait — so you wanted to fire the coach that brought us to the playoffs in his first year… right? Just want to make sure we are on the same page.

Don’t forget that Ross went after Payton even when he wasn’t available.😂

The timing part doesn’t seem to add up here, at least not realistically.
 
If they go into Buffalo and win this week then great but all they've achieved as of now is make the wild card round. We've done that twice under McDaniel. I like the look of Nix though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom