So, Last Year I Said………

I’d much rather have Sean Payton as HC because of his success than McD
And I got roasted by all the arm chair Madden football novices
Well, where are they now???? Don’t see them touting McD lately hahaha
Bunch of…….nevermind lol
Yeah, I’ll stand by my statement last year. He’s going to the playoffs by knocking us out and he’s done a pretty good job of building up Nix
Next time listen to me people. I said McD cannot play call(called this one in year 1) and was proven correct
Said Payton will have success with the Broncos and I was right.
Would love to hear those roasters now but they are stuck under the rock they’re hiding under lol
