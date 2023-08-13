 So Liam Eichenberg is the best the team can do!? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So Liam Eichenberg is the best the team can do!?

I just don’t get it. I really believe we have a special roster and great coaching but with everything Tua has been through they have neglected the offensive line. Except for Armstrong, there’s literally no talent on that line, the remaining are at best average. Also, I want to give our new offensive line coach the benefit of the doubt, but gosh how many bad things about his coaching ability can you here about. I believe we still time to go out and sign someone/anyone who can compete and hopefully make the team better. Unfortunately, when Greir comes out and says “relax we are fine”, I am even more worried.
 
If you are "sweating blood" over this, see a doctor.
You could bleed to death. - LOL
 
Hey hey, only his friends call him Terry!
terry crews GIF
 
You don't anything about this team if you dont know Terry Armstrong lead Maintenance Technician.

All jokes aside, Liam Eichenwhatevertheruxkhisnameis is trash.
 
Austin Jackson looked great Friday and Robert Jones looked good. Coaching doesn’t appear to be the issue. Some guys just aren’t cut out to play at this level and Eichenberg seems to fall into that category.
 
Dude, get over yourself
Are you brand new to the NFL???
He has to be worked out to try to make the team. All the will OLmen will be getting looks to see what works and what doesn’t,

Good God, I don’t know why I even answered in this thread
 
Now you are just baiting me. - LOL
 
Uh oh, you made a critical statement about Grier. That's a trigger for all the Grier fans to come and attack you.

How dare you criticize the best GM this team has ever had, um, even though we never won a playoff game, since he's been here. But that's not important right now.
 
“I find your lack of faith disturbing”
D. Vader
 
Posting in threads no matter how inane you find them is, I would dare say, the very soul of a forum. So don't deprive us, Easy.😉
 
I don’t think the LG competition is done now because Eich started preseason game 1. Is that what we’re saying here?
 
