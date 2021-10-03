 So Malcolm Brown is the reason we didn't draft a decent RB? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So Malcolm Brown is the reason we didn't draft a decent RB?

Gaskins is an average #2 RB nothing more. Problem is we don’t have a #1 RB. Worst RB room in the NFL - 3 years in a row.
 
We literally had #1 RB's fall to us in the draft multiple times or could have traded up a little for some. We totally chose to completely ignore the RB position. Ok so the RB's we have are good enough, right? Well they play the current RB's like they are terrible and don't even use them, and then just we give up on being a running team. It doesn't make sense.
 
Dolphins for some reason refuse to draft RB's in the first 2 rounds. It makes ZERO sense. Hello, remember Ronnie Brown? He was an awesome pick. You can't miss on many of these high ranked RB's. Yet, Grier and co. just think it is a wasted pick and they like taking soft O-Line guys, and a dud like Phillips. Yay.
 
Anybody seen how Javonte Williams and Najee Harris look?

Glad we couldn't use them
 
I think Gaskins was the reason we didn’t draft a RB. Brown is a supplement piece but he’s been below average. However, not sure I can tell whose fault it is, OL giving no running lanes or RBs not being able to make a play. I’m guessing both.
 
Atila said:
Gaskins is an average #2 RB nothing more. Problem is we don’t have a #1 RB. Worst RB room in the NFL - 3 years in a row.
I agree w this. Although I do think these guys could be more productive if we could actually get some drives doing without penalties and negative plays.
 
The squad sucks their strength and weaknesses are so obvious it hinder the offense. Who game plans against Brown or Ahmed?
 
Drafting a a first round running back is beyond stupid and drafting one in the first round for this team would be like putting a silk hat on a pig.
 
What makes you believe that even if they drafted a RB high this coaching staff would use that player properly?
 
rickd13 said:
Drafting a a first round running back is beyond stupid and drafting one in the first round for this team would be like putting a silk hat on a pig.
Yeah, we shoulda drafted a LT or CB instead
 
