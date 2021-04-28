So many 1st round options

I think one of my favorite things this year is that we have SO many viable options for the first round, no matter how the previous picks fall.

At six, there are going to be many options for top tier talent: Sewell, Pitts, Waddle, Chase, Smith, Parsons.

We can take either one of those and it's cool with me.

If QB's go early, then we have more of a choice. If QB's fall, then we should have trade opportunities

At 18, we can be ensured a good, quality player on either side of the ball.

I also would be happy with a trade down from 18 as we still can get alot of talent.

I love the position we are in.