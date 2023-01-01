So many jerseys….

I have the obligatory Marino jersey, like all of us do…



….and Csonka…



Morrall….



Strock….



Fernandez…



And Den Herder. This one is special, since it was handed to me by Vern himself.



And I cannot wear them. Because I get enraged when everybody points and laughs.



Not to sound hateful, but if they want to point and laugh at the disaster that this team currently is, I cant blame em.



We’re broken. Badly.



But when they point and laugh at the jerseys of the guys I grew up watching, I go nuclear RIGHT NOW.



Sorry for the pointless post, but God damn this team for breaking our hearts for 26 years. 47 years I have followed these guys.



But you know the worst part?



Those bastards will suck us all in again next fall.



After the Jets embarrass us next week. At home.



You all take care and have a good off season. I would love to tell you I’m done for good (as I’ve decreed many times before) but as I said:



Those sorry ****ups will pull me in again next year.