So much for a rebuild..........

The rebuild definitely wasn't successful.



I wonder what Miami could get for Tyreek Hill? I know his contract probably makes it near impossible to move him. Unless, you get someone who is overpaid in return and a draft pick?



But with Washington emerging and Waddle, maybe pairing those two with a bigger receiver is a better complement? Someone with a large catch radius. I don't think a lot of fans realize how percent Tua needs to be with his passes.



I think Grier and McDaniel have to see that this team needs to get more physical, starting with the guards. Jones and Eichenberg rank near the bottom, by PFF ratings. That matches what we all see.



One premium draft pick has to go there. It could be a tackle, who can move inside. No way can Miami ignore the offensive line.



Pass rush is another glaring weakness.



Improve in those two areas and who knows? I still hope McDaniel can take his coaching to another level. He likely gets 2025 to show that.