So much for a rebuild..........

I think that not only was the rebuild not successful, but the window is closed. Yeah, they can force it open a crack, maybe wedge something in there temporarily, but in the end, the window needs to be completely replaced.The rebuild definitely wasn't successful.
I wonder what Miami could get for Tyreek Hill? I know his contract probably makes it near impossible to move him. Unless, you get someone who is overpaid in return and a draft pick?
But with Washington emerging and Waddle, maybe pairing those two with a bigger receiver is a better complement? Someone with a large catch radius. I don't think a lot of fans realize how percent Tua needs to be with his passes.
I think Grier and McDaniel have to see that this team needs to get more physical, starting with the guards. Jones and Eichenberg rank near the bottom, by PFF ratings. That matches what we all see.
One premium draft pick has to go there. It could be a tackle, who can move inside. No way can Miami ignore the offensive line.
Pass rush is another glaring weakness.
Improve in those two areas and who knows? I still hope McDaniel can take his coaching to another level. He likely gets 2025 to show that.
Maybe? This team definitely needs to get younger. A strong draft could change things pretty dramatically, though. Miami has talent.
Agree. The 2024 draft is looking pretty good. Honestly, Miami needs to string together a few successful drafts and infuse this team with young, ascending talent.

It is what worries me about 2025.....with 10 picks, we have an opportunity to reset a bit and adding a couple of free agents, we can reset if we do a good job with it.

In my opinion, this will be a defensive heavy draft
It is what worries me about 2025.....with 10 picks, we have an opportunity to reset a bit and adding a couple of free agents, we can reset if we do a good job with it.
In my opinion, this will be a defensive heavy draft
He shouldn't get the chance to make any more moves for the team. He already blew his chance. Time to move on.

Grier pulled the trigger too early on trades for Hill and Chubb in particular. I think the Ramsey deal was for a 2nd. Hard to argue that one.
Grier pulled the trigger too early on trades for Hill and Chubb in particular. I think the Ramsey deal was for a 2nd. Hard to argue that one.
But he needs to avoid those types of moves.
I think we're stuck for another year. I could be wrong, but I'm assuming Grier runs the 2025 draft.
If that is true then I expect a 2004, 2011, or 2015 type season. The team will start the season somethin like 1-4, quit on McDaniel which will get him fired by mid-season. Of course Grier will still be around passing the blame onto others. I know personally if Grier and McDaniel are back for 2025, I won't be spending any more money on the team.