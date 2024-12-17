 So much for a rebuild.......... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So much for a rebuild..........

MSN link, nothing to see here.

Literally the definition of click bait with these types of “projections”.

My main screen on my desktop at work is set to MSN, it’s a travesty that that site exists.
 
Didn't read it. Nothing surprises me anymore about this Organization. A typical day at the office for Ross, Grier, and McDaniel. ;-)

Not Listening Dumb And Dumber GIF
 
They have needs on offense and defense, can't fill them all in the draft. For example we need two guards and I really don't want two starting rookies, so I'm all for signing a vet and drafting a young starter too. I think 3 of the 4 tes could be replaced, and I doubt they're going with Smith and 3 rookies, so at least one vet could be brought in.
 
On one hand, it's just someone's opinion. OTOH, if Grier and McDaniel are still here next season, then it's a given that they would go after another speedy WR before fixing the o-line or defense. :bang:
 
We are basically stuck with Tua, Hill and Waddle for the next couple of years so we might as well make the best of it that we can. I would still rather have another GM try to patch the holes on this roster.
 
The rebuild definitely wasn't successful.

I wonder what Miami could get for Tyreek Hill? I know his contract probably makes it near impossible to move him. Unless, you get someone who is overpaid in return and a draft pick?

But with Washington emerging and Waddle, maybe pairing those two with a bigger receiver is a better complement? Someone with a large catch radius. I don't think a lot of fans realize how percent Tua needs to be with his passes.

I think Grier and McDaniel have to see that this team needs to get more physical, starting with the guards. Jones and Eichenberg rank near the bottom, by PFF ratings. That matches what we all see.

One premium draft pick has to go there. It could be a tackle, who can move inside. No way can Miami ignore the offensive line.

Pass rush is another glaring weakness.

Improve in those two areas and who knows? I still hope McDaniel can take his coaching to another level. He likely gets 2025 to show that.
 
A team with so many needs and if you keep the dunce who in 5 years, with a treasure chest of resources, built a team with so many needs then you're an even bigger dunce who doesn't care one bit about winning.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
The rebuild definitely wasn't successful.

I wonder what Miami could get for Tyreek Hill? I know his contract probably makes it near impossible to move him. Unless, you get someone who is overpaid in return and a draft pick?

But with Washington emerging and Waddle, maybe pairing those two with a bigger receiver is a better complement? Someone with a large catch radius. I don't think a lot of fans realize how percent Tua needs to be with his passes.

I think Grier and McDaniel have to see that this team needs to get more physical, starting with the guards. Jones and Eichenberg rank near the bottom, by PFF ratings. That matches what we all see.

One premium draft pick has to go there. It could be a tackle, who can move inside. No way can Miami ignore the offensive line.

Pass rush is another glaring weakness.

Improve in those two areas and who knows? I still hope McDaniel can take his coaching to another level. He likely gets 2025 to show that.
Click to expand...
I think that not only was the rebuild not successful, but the window is closed. Yeah, they can force it open a crack, maybe wedge something in there temporarily, but in the end, the window needs to be completely replaced.
 
Archaeopteryx said:
I think that not only was the rebuild not successful, but the window is closed. Yeah, they can force it open a crack, maybe wedge something in there temporarily, but in the end, the window needs to be completely replaced.
Click to expand...
Maybe? This team definitely needs to get younger. A strong draft could change things pretty dramatically, though. Miami has talent.
 
You have to have an infusion of young draft talent coming in, to replace aging or overpriced veterans leaving. We really don't have that.

It is what worries me about 2025.....with 10 picks, we have an opportunity to reset a bit and adding a couple of free agents, we can reset if we do a good job with it.

In my opinion, this will be a defensive heavy draft
 
Bob512 said:
You have to have an infusion of young draft talent coming in, to replace aging or overpriced veterans leaving. We really don't have that.

It is what worries me about 2025.....with 10 picks, we have an opportunity to reset a bit and adding a couple of free agents, we can reset if we do a good job with it.

In my opinion, this will be a defensive heavy draft
Click to expand...
Agree. The 2024 draft is looking pretty good. Honestly, Miami needs to string together a few successful drafts and infuse this team with young, ascending talent.

Grier pulled the trigger too early on trades for Hill and Chubb in particular. I think the Ramsey deal was for a 2nd. Hard to argue that one.

But he needs to avoid those types of moves.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Agree. The 2024 draft is looking pretty good. Honestly, Miami needs to string together a few successful drafts and infuse this team with young, ascending talent.

Grier pulled the trigger too early on trades for Hill and Chubb in particular. I think the Ramsey deal was for a 2nd. Hard to argue that one.

But he needs to avoid those types of moves.
Click to expand...
He shouldn't get the chance to make any more moves for the team. He already blew his chance. Time to move on.
 
joenhre said:
He shouldn't get the chance to make any more moves for the team. He already blew his chance. Time to move on.
Click to expand...
I think we're stuck for another year. I could be wrong, but I'm assuming Grier runs the 2025 draft.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I think we're stuck for another year. I could be wrong, but I'm assuming Grier runs the 2025 draft.
Click to expand...
If that is true then I expect a 2004, 2011, or 2015 type season. The team will start the season somethin like 1-4, quit on McDaniel which will get him fired by mid-season. Of course Grier will still be around passing the blame onto others. I know personally if Grier and McDaniel are back for 2025, I won't be spending any more money on the team.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom