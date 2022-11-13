 So Proud Going Into The Bye Week | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So Proud Going Into The Bye Week

The Gov

The Gov

Give Me A Harrumph!
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
2,110
Reaction score
9,430
Age
35
Location
North Carolina
As above.

So so proud of this team going into the bye week. 7-3 and have the Texans up next which should be a W. Running game was great today, and if we keep that up we should fear no one in this league. Have been a fan of this team for a long time and I must say this is the proudest I have been due to not only our work ethic, but our team camaderie as well. Also, must say watching an offense like this is a welcome change from years past where I wanted to punch a hole in the wall in disgust, or dig a grave for myself in my back yard...either one.

Tua is a legit MVP candidate, and McD has shown he was the right hire. He has things to work on, but overall can't complain on what he has done with this team.

Best start since the 2001 season and it is only up from here.

We are legit brothers.

Enjoy!
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
23,644
Reaction score
27,901
Outside of Tua getting hurt and missing those games in which we lost. You can’t asked for a better record and state of the team headed into the bye week.
 
'Deep

'Deep

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
12,822
Reaction score
28,063
Location
Boise, ID
We're all proud. Better not see a bunch of Debbie Downers questioning this team for the next two weeks.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
13,315
Reaction score
48,131
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
70mtlq.jpg
 
R

raving

Starter
Joined
May 3, 2004
Messages
2,095
Reaction score
1,337
Age
57
Location
in my house
Jeff Wilson and Bradley Chubb were killed acquisitions.

Wilson makes us a legit Super Bowl contender - stays healthy we are gonna steam roll people!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom