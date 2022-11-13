So Proud Going Into The Bye Week

As above.



So so proud of this team going into the bye week. 7-3 and have the Texans up next which should be a W. Running game was great today, and if we keep that up we should fear no one in this league. Have been a fan of this team for a long time and I must say this is the proudest I have been due to not only our work ethic, but our team camaderie as well. Also, must say watching an offense like this is a welcome change from years past where I wanted to punch a hole in the wall in disgust, or dig a grave for myself in my back yard...either one.



Tua is a legit MVP candidate, and McD has shown he was the right hire. He has things to work on, but overall can't complain on what he has done with this team.



Best start since the 2001 season and it is only up from here.



We are legit brothers.



Enjoy!