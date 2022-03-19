So the people that rag on everyone here are they the smart ones?

Some of people on this forum are a trip. If someone’s opinion doesn’t match theirs they’re either idiots,redundant or whining how about chill out let everybody say what they want so they can get it off their chest because this front office has been a joke for 20 years. Speaking of my opinion has a Dolphjns really made themselves better are they going to compete with what the other teams have done in the AFC?

KC made the championship game with an incredible group of receivers but they went out and signed juju. We signed 2 second tier receivers and A second string RB and a fullback. Is that gonna make us better? Plus the fact we didn’t yet get an OT is that gonna make us better? How about a linebacker?

GIVE ME A BREAK

Tell me where i am wrong!