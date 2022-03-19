 So the people that rag on everyone here are they the smart ones? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So the people that rag on everyone here are they the smart ones?

risskybzns

Some of people on this forum are a trip. If someone’s opinion doesn’t match theirs they’re either idiots,redundant or whining how about chill out let everybody say what they want so they can get it off their chest because this front office has been a joke for 20 years. Speaking of my opinion has a Dolphjns really made themselves better are they going to compete with what the other teams have done in the AFC?
KC made the championship game with an incredible group of receivers but they went out and signed juju. We signed 2 second tier receivers and A second string RB and a fullback. Is that gonna make us better? Plus the fact we didn’t yet get an OT is that gonna make us better? How about a linebacker?
GIVE ME A BREAK
Tell me where i am wrong!
 
risskybzns said:
Some of people on this forum are a trip. If someone’s opinion doesn’t match theirs they’re either idiots,redundant or whining how about chill out let everybody say what they want so they can get it off their chest because this front office has been a joke for 20 years. Speaking of my opinion has a Dolphjns really made themselves better are they going to compete with what the other teams have done in the AFC?
KC made the championship game with an incredible group of receivers but they went out and signed juju. We signed 2 second tier receivers and A second string RB and a fullback. Is that gonna make us better? Plus the fact we didn’t yet get an OT is that gonna make us better? How about a linebacker?
GIVE ME A BREAK
Tell me where i am wrong!
See above
 
I hear ya OP, it's hard to tell what this franchise's current set of mind is. Are they doing a soft rebuild? Are they looking to fix the obvious holes from last year and continue to win now? Is this going to be another free pass year because it's a new coach with no expectations? Doesn't seem like Miami has any clue what route they wanna go.
 
Top many holes to fix alas. I do like some of the players Fins have grabbed in Free Agency though. Still have the Draft. If the team can do as well as last year's draft then it will improve the team. AFC has got some seriously good teams which doesn't help.
 
risskybzns said:
Some of people on this forum are a trip. If someone’s opinion doesn’t match theirs they’re either idiots,redundant or whining how about chill out let everybody say what they want so they can get it off their chest because this front office has been a joke for 20 years. Speaking of my opinion has a Dolphjns really made themselves better are they going to compete with what the other teams have done in the AFC?
KC made the championship game with an incredible group of receivers but they went out and signed juju. We signed 2 second tier receivers and A second string RB and a fullback. Is that gonna make us better? Plus the fact we didn’t yet get an OT is that gonna make us better? How about a linebacker?
GIVE ME A BREAK
Tell me where i am wrong!
I sure as hell wouldn't start a thread with this title....if that answers your question.
 
FanMarino said:
Top many holes to fix alas. I do like some of the players Fins have grabbed in Free Agency though. Still have the Draft. If the team can do as well as last year's draft then it will improve the team. AFC has got some seriously good teams which doesn't help.
Yep Miami needs a really good offensive draft. This draft will tell us if Miami is serious about this season or not or if they're making moves for next season.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
Yep Miami needs a really good offensive draft. This draft will tell us if Miami is serious about this season or not or if they're making moves for next season.
The team does have to start showing signs this season of winning the East or cracking a playoff spot. Its time they started making inroads. They cannot keep being average.
 
risskybzns said:
Some of people on this forum are a trip. If someone’s opinion doesn’t match theirs they’re either idiots,redundant or whining how about chill out let everybody say what they want so they can get it off their chest because this front office has been a joke for 20 years. Speaking of my opinion has a Dolphjns really made themselves better are they going to compete with what the other teams have done in the AFC?
KC made the championship game with an incredible group of receivers but they went out and signed juju. We signed 2 second tier receivers and A second string RB and a fullback. Is that gonna make us better? Plus the fact we didn’t yet get an OT is that gonna make us better? How about a linebacker?
GIVE ME A BREAK
Tell me where i am wrong!
Damn brother, we gotta get you to the strip club since this is stressing you out lol.
 
There's a disconnect on this site of what being a fan is. Many seem to think it's agreeing with whatever dumbshit decision this organization makes. Which has been wrong for about 20 years now.
 
BobDole said:
There's a disconnect on this site of what being a fan is. Many seem to think it's agreeing with whatever dumbshit decision this organization makes. Which has been wrong for about 20 years now.
Amen on that one. The kool aid clan is a nuisance jabbing at any crits or disagreements on team decisions.

I think some of them are on the teams payroll -- monitoring thread content on a full time basis!

That and of course posting hype videos.

:lol:
 
