So this is what i'm told...

jreg1
Starter
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2005
- Messages
- 975
- Reaction score
- 273
The narrative around the NFL is that the running back position cannot be paid or invested in because of the risk of injury. Really?
Daniel Jones 40 million
Deshaun Watson 46 million
Kirk Cousins 35 million
Joe Burrow 9 million
Anthony Richardson 8.5 million
Aaron Rodgers hurt in the very 1st quarter of game one 50.3 million probably out for the year.
Anthony Richardson 8.5 million
Kyler Murray 46.1 million (missed a good chunk of last year and this year)
All of these quarterbacks are out for the year or part of it but the league refuses to pay top tier running backs money a good bit above the franchise tag! I am not saying they should make 20 million a year but the top backs should be a good bit above the franchise tag yearly salary.
Daniel Jones 40 million
Deshaun Watson 46 million
Kirk Cousins 35 million
Joe Burrow 9 million
Anthony Richardson 8.5 million
Aaron Rodgers hurt in the very 1st quarter of game one 50.3 million probably out for the year.
Anthony Richardson 8.5 million
Kyler Murray 46.1 million (missed a good chunk of last year and this year)
All of these quarterbacks are out for the year or part of it but the league refuses to pay top tier running backs money a good bit above the franchise tag! I am not saying they should make 20 million a year but the top backs should be a good bit above the franchise tag yearly salary.