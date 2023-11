So this is what i'm told...

jreg1 said: The narrative around the NFL is that the running back position cannot be paid or invested in because of the risk of injury. Really?





Daniel Jones 40 million

Deshaun Watson 46 million

Kirk Cousins 35 million

Joe Burrow 9 million

Anthony Richardson 8.5 million



Aaron Rodgers hurt in the very 1st quarter of game one 50.3 million probably out for the year.



Kyler Murray 46.1 million (missed a good chunk of last year and this year)



All of these quarterbacks are out for the year or part of it but the league refuses to pay top tier running backs money a good bit above the franchise tag! I am not saying they should make 20 million a year but the top backs should be a good bit above the franchise tag yearly salary. Click to expand...

One has nothing to do with the other, IMO.First, you have to demonstrate that teams that employ a "feature", or "3 down" back system has any advantages over a RBBC philosophy in terms of team success.You may be able to sway me with some examples or stats, but I don't see it.Then you have to consider that a QB touches the ball every single down, while RBs generally only a fraction of that.Now factor in the the salary cap positional breakdown. What position are you shorting to make up the difference? Please don't insult us by saying QB, because you aren't winning jack with an average QB and the market sets that rate.There are valid reasons why RBs are not seen as cornerstone players by most GMs/coaches today.