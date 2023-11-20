So this is what i'm told...

jreg1 said: Backs have 50 and 60 catches a year and 150 to 250 carries a year but they are not a vital part of the offensives success? Click to expand...

Disposable position:Not a lot of sustained success on that list.Foster after 2010 played 6 more years with 4 good seasons , the rest was injury.Jones-Drew played 3 more season after 2011 with limited productionAP was probably the best of the lot above and after 2012 had 3 productive seasons until he retired in 21LeSean McCoy had 3 productive seasons at that level until he retired in 2020DeMarco Murry played 3 seasons after 2014Ezekiel Elliot has had 4 total season over 1000k rushing and looks to be over the hillKareem Hunt was on and done at this levelDerek Henry has had four season over 1000 yards with on 2000K. Now he looks tired.Johnathan Taylor was on the trade block this year but still has some miles leftJosh Jacobs currently is the most productive out of the younger back.McCaffery has been over 1000 yards three time in his career but is the most productive for all purpose yards.Not a lot of sustained rushing success on that list. Always a younger dude.