So this is what it's like...

I can't remember a time when so many talking heads were talking positively about the Dolphins. Even Florio continues to state that we are a better team than the Jills. I like all of the positivity lately and I hope that it is a trend that continues throughout the season!! Phins up!!
 
Time was, back in the mid '80s to mid '90s, the Dolphins were talked about as Super Bowl contenders every year...all because of Marino's 1984 demolition.

I'm praying Tua can get that same level of respect and continuity!
 
If he stays healthy and leads us deep into the playoffs…….he and the fins will every year
 
I usually like to fly under the radar and catch them by surprise, but holy crap does it feel good to have a good offense, which seems like one of the best in the league.

I saw a QB power ranking the other day, and it was surprising how the majority of teams had scrubs starting at the position. We finally have one of the best QBs in the league and have a generational talent in Tyreek Hill.
 
Answers. This team has them, and that's why people view this Miami team as different than previous 2-0 Miami teams.

New England was the top defense in opponent-adjusted DVOA in 2022, and they've added some good, young players. They gave Philly all they wanted. Miami made plays against them over and over, and while NE put up more of a fight than the Chargers, when Miami didn't score, it was more often about self-inflicted mistakes than New England stopping Miami.

Still room to grow and things to clean up, but it feels like few teams can hang with Miami when they're locked in.
 
