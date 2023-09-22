So this is what it's like...

Answers. This team has them, and that's why people view this Miami team as different than previous 2-0 Miami teams.
New England was the top defense in opponent-adjusted DVOA in 2022, and they've added some good, young players. They gave Philly all they wanted. Miami made plays against them over and over, and while NE put up more of a fight than the Chargers, when Miami didn't score, it was more often about self-inflicted mistakes than New England stopping Miami.
Still room to grow and things to clean up, but it feels like few teams can hang with Miami when they're locked in.