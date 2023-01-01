 So tired, but I'll still return to my Phins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So tired, but I'll still return to my Phins

danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2010
Messages
2,289
Reaction score
3,565
I'm so frustrated I can point out all the things I'm frustrated about, yet I'm still gonna be here. I'll be back rooting for Miami and looking at the positives for next week. It doesn't mean I don't recognize the things that need to be fixed, it doesn't mean that I don't see the problems within our team. I love Miami dolphins with all my being, I honestly wish I wasn't so invested, but I am and will sadly continue to be. Frustrated and damn near speechless about the last 5 weeks, but yet we are still playing football that matters next week.
That being said I'm still gonna be a diehard dumbass fan again, I love the dolphins and can't help myself. Let's Beat that Jet ass, and the the Patriots can go **** themselves, oh nevermind they are going to get ****ed by the Bills next week. Dolphins Playoff Bound!
 
R

Regulus

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 20, 2005
Messages
1,060
Reaction score
744
There are a lot of us out there. It’s tough every year but I can never give up on them. I still believe we make the playoffs and make noise when we get there. Just need Tua to do it.
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2010
Messages
2,289
Reaction score
3,565
Regulus said:
There are a lot of us out there. It’s tough every year but I can never give up on them. I still believe we make the playoffs and make noise when we get there. Just need Tua to do it.
Click to expand...
If you don't appreciate Tua after what we had to endured today you can eat a dick imo.
 
joenhre

joenhre

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
6,869
Reaction score
4,650
Location
Home
They will always be my team. I just hope that serious logical decisions are made going into next season. Grier has had more than enough time to field a playoff team yet it looks like another season ending in failure. It is time to move on. Ross must hire someone who knows how to run an NFL team then allow that person to hire a GM and pick their own head coach. Whether that is keeping McDaniel or moving onto someone else.
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2010
Messages
2,289
Reaction score
3,565
joenhre said:
They will always be my team. I just hope that serious logical decisions are made going into next season. Grier has had more than enough time to field a playoff team yet it looks like another season ending in failure. It is time to move on. Ross must hire someone who knows how to run an NFL team then allow that person to hire a GM and pick their own head coach. Whether that is keeping McDaniel or moving onto someone else.
Click to expand...
Grier job performance should be questioned but affirmative action is a bitch.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
19,884
Reaction score
20,997
If Miami wins next week and Buffalo beats New England, the Dolphins make the playoffs. Then anything is possible. We know that even without Tua Miami has been in every game.

Do I expect a super run? No, but maybe things start to even out in Miami's favor. A playoff win would be awesome.
 
Thumper1016

Thumper1016

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 19, 2004
Messages
5,216
Reaction score
11,103
Age
43
Location
Wheatland, WY
If I could break up them I would have. They will be the death of me one of these years. Yelling at the game will eventually break my heart for the last time.
 
brumdog44

brumdog44

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
9,000
Reaction score
9,930
I'll be here next week, next year, next decade, etc. I still do think the Dolphins have a decent shot at the playoffs but could really use the Bills beating the Bengals tomorrow to give the Bills a reason to win next week. Watching the Jets right now and the Fins/Jets game could be really ugly next week. Mike White.....is not the answer for the Jets.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
7,377
Reaction score
9,943
brumdog44 said:
I'll be here next week, next year, next decade, etc. I still do think the Dolphins have a decent shot at the playoffs but could really use the Bills beating the Bengals tomorrow to give the Bills a reason to win next week. Watching the Jets right now and the Fins/Jets game could be really ugly next week. Mike White.....is not the answer for the Jets.
Click to expand...
I’ll be here with you. But I can’t see us making the playoffs under the circumstances. I’d take Mike White over Teddy or Skylar any day of the week. And our defense is absolute trash.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom