So tired, but I'll still return to my Phins

I'm so frustrated I can point out all the things I'm frustrated about, yet I'm still gonna be here. I'll be back rooting for Miami and looking at the positives for next week. It doesn't mean I don't recognize the things that need to be fixed, it doesn't mean that I don't see the problems within our team. I love Miami dolphins with all my being, I honestly wish I wasn't so invested, but I am and will sadly continue to be. Frustrated and damn near speechless about the last 5 weeks, but yet we are still playing football that matters next week.

That being said I'm still gonna be a diehard dumbass fan again, I love the dolphins and can't help myself. Let's Beat that Jet ass, and the the Patriots can go **** themselves, oh nevermind they are going to get ****ed by the Bills next week. Dolphins Playoff Bound!