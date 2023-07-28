 So today begins the camp battle. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So today begins the camp battle.

Let's see if Cam can beat out Kader.

Let's see if Trill has anything to say about this?

Let's see if anyone else will put his name in the mix?

Honestly did anyone here think twice about Kader this time last year?

I swear I read on here somewhere about 3-4 days back the excitement for Kader coming into his second season?

We are 14 days from our first pre-season game, let that set in. We will be fine.
 
CB is one of those positions that injuries inevitably happen. Its why I was fine with the Cam Smith pick from day one.
 
it's good to have other players that can get some of those snaps but make no mistake, you can’t replace a guy like Ramsey
 
btw, a battle I'm looking forward to is at LG where you have Eich, Jones and Wynn
 
With any luck Ramsey will be back on schedule and with a vengeance. Let's just hope he's not pulling a Byron Jones on us (that's what I was alluding too with my other post #121 that everybody lampooned me for).
 
