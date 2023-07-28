So today begins the camp battle.

SevenIron
Let's see if Cam can beat out Kader.
Let's see if Trill has anything to say about this?
Let's see if anyone else will put his name in the mix?
Honestly did anyone here think twice about Kader this time last year?
I swear I read on here somewhere about 3-4 days back the excitement for Kader coming into his second season?
We are 14 days from our first pre-season game, let that set in. We will be fine.
