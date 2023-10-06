 So, Tyreek is confident about racing everyone on the team except for one player. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So, Tyreek is confident about racing everyone on the team except for one player.

Tyreek was asked if he was faster than Achane and his response was a definite Yes. But he said there was one player that he was not going to call out. That player was Stanford DB Ethan Bonner who apparently was clocked at 22 plus MPH.
 
Practice squad guy...get learning young man!!
 
