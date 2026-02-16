So we are going through another loooong rebuild

When I thought there was a chance they would keep most of the roster and just add pieces on defense WR, OG and TE I was hoping we would get high floor, ready to play guys from teams in the CFP.



Now it looks like we are taking forever I think good players in underperforming teams could offer better value.



I could see TJ Parker, Peter Woods and Aveion Terrell fall after that horrible Clemson season. I wouldn't mind if they were picked somewhere in the first two rounds.



Same goes for LSU players.



Now we know the strategy is scorched earth roster again, who would you be interested in?



I used to think we were probably going to focus on DBs on defense but now it looks like we desperately need DEs and OLB. What positions do you think we should prioritize?