So we are going through another loooong rebuild

When I thought there was a chance they would keep most of the roster and just add pieces on defense WR, OG and TE I was hoping we would get high floor, ready to play guys from teams in the CFP.

Now it looks like we are taking forever I think good players in underperforming teams could offer better value.

I could see TJ Parker, Peter Woods and Aveion Terrell fall after that horrible Clemson season. I wouldn't mind if they were picked somewhere in the first two rounds.

Same goes for LSU players.

Now we know the strategy is scorched earth roster again, who would you be interested in?

I used to think we were probably going to focus on DBs on defense but now it looks like we desperately need DEs and OLB. What positions do you think we should prioritize?
 
I'd still much prefer high floor, ready to play guys in the draft. I think it gives you much better chances of getting good players. I don't think anyone has very high success rates with developmental players chosen for measurables moreso than performance.
 
we are in cap hell, no set QB, prob have set vet players that will be malcontent and not by-in because high possibility of being a bottom 5 team this year. With great coaching, this team could've stayed at 8-9, but that means we'd STAY at 8-9 or less for the consinderable future. why not just have a complete tear down and see if we can get it right this time. I already cancelled my sunday ticket for the season, so bring on the suck so hopefully in 3 years if i live logn enough i can see a championship
 
I don't think so. We cut 4 players today. 1 was coming off a catastrophic knee injury, 2 was oft injured not not particularly great when healthy, 3 and 4 barely played last year. It's not like we were getting huge production from these guys anyway. This isn't to say we will be competing for championships in no time but more to say the 4 guys cut today weren't making a difference next year either way.
 
Yeah this was always going to be the way. We are not in win now mode or even close. Several holes to fill including obviously QB and needing to make moves to free up some money. There are some nice pieces to build around but i'm trusting in a new regime to do a better job of identifying and acquiring talent though the draft and then supplementing here and there when necessary to raise our both our floor and ceiling.
 
Meh, I don't think it will take as long as many think. The league is very up and down and no really dominant teams. HOPEFULLY we start drafting right, and not overpaying for talent that is not putting us over the top. Build the trenches and the rest will fall into place. I am ecstatic that we finally got off the Grier status quo downward spiral. I have real hope for this team for the first time in a while, just gotta be patient the next year or so.
 
If you have a good talent evaluator and a good head coach we can flip this in a couple years
 
Yeah, cutting players who weren't playing isn't an indicator of a "looong rebuild". Switch them for guys who do contribute, either through the draft or lower cost FAs then we're immediately in a net positive position.

The outlier here is Chubb. He was pretty good last year and with Phillips also gone that leaves our edge room very lean. This will need to be addressed in both draft and free agency.
 
