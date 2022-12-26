So what does a loss to NE and a win over the Jets get us?

Marino2.0 said: It gets us the playoffs so long as the Bills beat the Pats at home, which they will. Which makes all of today’s histrionics even more ridiculous. Losing sucks, but today was by far our least important remaining game. Click to expand...

So you are fine with backing into the playoffs after the team started 8-3? You are fine with them blowing games they had no business losing? People should be happy when the team doesn't take care of their own business and has to rely on other teams to help them sneak into the playoffs? Many fans are not happy seeing their team choking while losing a 4th game in a row. I wouldn't call that "histrionics", I would call that being disappointed in your team not living up to reasonable expectations.