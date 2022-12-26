 So what does a loss to NE and a win over the Jets get us? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So what does a loss to NE and a win over the Jets get us?

Marino2.0

It gets us the playoffs so long as the Bills beat the Pats at home, which they will. Which makes all of today’s histrionics even more ridiculous. Losing sucks, but today was by far our least important remaining game.
 
joenhre

joenhre

So you are fine with backing into the playoffs after the team started 8-3? You are fine with them blowing games they had no business losing? People should be happy when the team doesn't take care of their own business and has to rely on other teams to help them sneak into the playoffs? Many fans are not happy seeing their team choking while losing a 4th game in a row. I wouldn't call that "histrionics", I would call that being disappointed in your team not living up to reasonable expectations.
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

It was important and we proved we didn't belong in the playoffs
 
tommyp

If and of course it’s a really big if but if we win the next 2, are we just kidding ourselves if we can win in the playoffs.
I just want to sneak in and then hope 😀😀
 
South Beach Livin

I still say it would be nice to still make the playoffs. Even with this team still having needs and questions going forward. If anything it will be some playoff experience for our young players.
 
