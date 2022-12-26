So what does a loss to NE and a win over the Jets get us?

NYC#1finsfan
As I see that as the most plausible possibility at the current time and psyche of the team.......
Which is likely. Unless Bills sitting starters which only will happen with a KC loss next week or a Bills loss Next week.Patriots would have to lose @ Buffalo in Week 18.
So you are fine with backing into the playoffs after the team started 8-3? You are fine with them blowing games they had no business losing? People should be happy when the team doesn't take care of their own business and has to rely on other teams to help them sneak into the playoffs? Many fans are not happy seeing their team choking while losing a 4th game in a row. I wouldn't call that "histrionics", I would call that being disappointed in your team not living up to reasonable expectations.
Happens way too often with our team. Which is one of the reasons they haven't been to the playoffs in 6 years and haven't won a playoff game in 22.A must win game that we lost
It was important and we proved we didn't belong in the playoffs
If and of course it's a really big if but if we win the next 2, are we just kidding ourselves if we can win in the playoffs.