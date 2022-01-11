 So what happens to our Defense? Does Josh Boyer stay? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So what happens to our Defense? Does Josh Boyer stay?

The defense was the strong point of our team. Does Josh Boyer stay? If he goes which seems likely, what type of defense will Miami play?
 
I’m on board with the firing if Flo was truly as difficult to get along with and abrasive as some reports are making out (and that we also have 3 years of coaching turnover data to support).

The collateral damage I’m most worried about is the defense, and whether it can continue its ascent to elite. It’s hard to say how much Flores had to do with their success (or counterpoint how much he held them back in the first 8 games). The talent is there. Hoping we can either retain Boyer or find someone who gets how to use this personnel. Worst case scenario would be a new coach coming in trying fix what ain’t broke on D. Definitely not a part of the team we should be starting from scratch on.
 
I think Josh Boyer has done enough that he is worthy of consideration by the new staff. It will depend on who we hire as head coach as everyone knows. You hire Daboll and maybe Boyer would stay. You hire Dennis Allen and he is likely gone.
 
Depends on it Flores gets another HC job as well. If he does he likely takes Boyer.

If he doesn’t maybe we can get Boyer to stay depending on who HC is.
 
xSxPxHx said:
The defense was the strong point of our team. Does Josh Boyer stay? If he goes which seems likely, what type of defense will Miami play?
Was it really? Have you been watching all 17 or 18 games? Dolphins defense beat a banged up Lamar Jackson, Cam Newton fresh from retirement, 7 backup QB's and beat a rookie and lost to another rookie.
 
That’s up to the new coach. I’m not so sure the defense was a result of Boyer. I’m thinking it was Flo.
 
I agree I think the defense was more Flo. But I’d love to keep Boyer just for continuation.

But I’m sure coordinators don’t get retained that often when hiring a new head coach.
 
This supposedly phenomenal defense was a mirage.

We have some good pieces. Hopefully they will retain Ogbah. I think there is a good base for a new defensive coordinator to work with, or for Boyer to work with (assuming a new coach keeps him on).

Flores wasn’t doing anything revolutionary here. Good QBs shredded this defense.
 
I doubt we keep Boyer. If early reports are true, Flores took over the D play-calling when we were struggling early on in the season. Besides, we want someone who isn't going to try and drop Phillips into coverage and make him something he's not. He's a pass rusher, not an OLB. I don't see any way Boyer sticks around, new HC will want his own DC, not leftovers from the prior coach...
 
