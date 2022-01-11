So what happens to our Defense? Does Josh Boyer stay?

xSxPxHx
The defense was the strong point of our team. Does Josh Boyer stay? If he goes which seems likely, what type of defense will Miami play?
It depends on who the new head coach will be and who he hires to be the DC.
I know we are all curious but this decision will be totally up to new HC so all we can do is run it through speculation alley....
Was it really? Have you been watching all 17 or 18 games? Dolphins defense beat a banged up Lamar Jackson, Cam Newton fresh from retirement, 7 backup QB's and beat a rookie and lost to another rookie.