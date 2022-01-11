So what happens to our Defense? Does Josh Boyer stay?

I’m on board with the firing if Flo was truly as difficult to get along with and abrasive as some reports are making out (and that we also have 3 years of coaching turnover data to support).



The collateral damage I’m most worried about is the defense, and whether it can continue its ascent to elite. It’s hard to say how much Flores had to do with their success (or counterpoint how much he held them back in the first 8 games). The talent is there. Hoping we can either retain Boyer or find someone who gets how to use this personnel. Worst case scenario would be a new coach coming in trying fix what ain’t broke on D. Definitely not a part of the team we should be starting from scratch on.