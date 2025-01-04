So, what motivation does KC have to go into Denver and risk its starters tomorrow?

AZFINSFANFORLIFE
As opposed to the risk that Denver has to playing its starters and coming out fierce after a 2-game losing streak?
That's disgusting. That can be viewed at tanking and manipulation of the outcome of a game. It affects the lives of players on other teams and don't tell me we should have taken care of our own business because we couldn't and so this is the only viable way to get into the post season. Such a shame. I'd feel better if Miami lost and Denver won than if Miami won and Denver won. If Miami loses and KC wins, then you bring in the cleaning crew to wipe out anybody with access to the boardroom.None. But backups do have motivation. Wentz, if he shows well, could help resurrect his career as one example.
Denver probably wins fairly easily, but you just never know.
It's the way of the NFL, though. Why risk an injury to Mahomes when you have the top seed locked down?
None. But chiefs have been in this position. Befire and won
Yeah. Best to manage expectations and hopefully take some satisfaction of sending Aaron into retirement with 499.And what's on the line for the Broncos? A playoff berth? We are royally screwed on top of it all.