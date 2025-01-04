 So, what motivation does KC have to go into Denver and risk its starters tomorrow? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So, what motivation does KC have to go into Denver and risk its starters tomorrow?

None. But backups do have motivation. Wentz, if he shows well, could help resurrect his career as one example.

Denver probably wins fairly easily, but you just never know.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
None. But backups do have motivation. Wentz, if he shows well, could help resurrect his career as one example.

Denver probably wins fairly easily, but you just never know.
Click to expand...
That's disgusting. That can be viewed at tanking and manipulation of the outcome of a game. It affects the lives of players on other teams and don't tell me we should have taken care of our own business because we couldn't and so this is the only viable way to get into the post season. Such a shame. I'd feel better if Miami lost and Denver won than if Miami won and Denver won. If Miami loses and KC wins, then you bring in the cleaning crew to wipe out anybody with access to the boardroom.
 
KC has not been playing well offensively for most of the year and need to keep building on improvments they made the last few weeks, Beeing off for three weeks is also not good for that except for players who need recovery, like players with minor injuries.
 
AZFINSFANFORLIFE said:
That's disgusting. That can be viewed at tanking and manipulation of the outcome of a game. It affects the lives of players on other teams and don't tell me we should have taken care of our own business because we couldn't and so this is the only viable way to get into the post season. Such a shame. I'd feel better if Miami lost and Denver won than if Miami won and Denver won. If Miami loses and KC wins, then you bring in the cleaning crew to wipe out anybody with access to the boardroom.
Click to expand...
It's the way of the NFL, though. Why risk an injury to Mahomes when you have the top seed locked down?

I do get the frustration. Miami lost two games this year by one point. That's potentially the difference.
 
AZFINSFANFORLIFE said:
As opposed to the risk that Denver has to playing its starters and coming out fierce after a 2-game losing streak?
Click to expand...
None. But chiefs have been in this position. Befire and won

Also Reid will want to help Carson wetz look good . That’s what good coaches do.
 
None. Some players under contract years that haven't had playing time all year will try to stand out, but not much team motivation to say the least.
 
Backup QB's looking to show they can play and get a deal from a last game performance.

Matt Flynn is a great example
 
They’re divisional rivals and Carson Wentz is playing for his career!! FINS UP!!! 🐬⚔️
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom