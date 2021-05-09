So what Music best Identifies you

So, after the thread on here about how old everyone is(I am 59 and yes, I was in the Orange Bowl from 1972-1985 as a season ticket holder). What is your favorite music that you grew up on? For me, Classic Rock would be my Go-To music for sure.

I am pretty confident that Danny is an avid Black Sabbath fan. (I love them, btw.)

I loved Queen growing up(Freddie is and always will be the Greatest Frontman of all time) and I am still a huge fan of the Rolling Stones. ( I have tickets for the St. Louis show when they go back out on tour again.)

Today, there is one Classic Rock band that I think can carry the torch into the future. They are called Greta Van Fleet. I also loved Led Zeppelin growing up and Greta's lead singer(Josh Kiszka) will remind you of Robert Plant in a hot minute.

I have seen Greta Van Fleet four times now, twice at Red Rocks. I am actually in their video multiple times from that concert that you can see on YouTube. LOL



I am just curious about what other members like because I believe it says a lot about the times and place you grew up in.