So what Music best Identifies you

So, after the thread on here about how old everyone is(I am 59 and yes, I was in the Orange Bowl from 1972-1985 as a season ticket holder). What is your favorite music that you grew up on? For me, Classic Rock would be my Go-To music for sure.
I am pretty confident that Danny is an avid Black Sabbath fan. (I love them, btw.)
I loved Queen growing up(Freddie is and always will be the Greatest Frontman of all time) and I am still a huge fan of the Rolling Stones. ( I have tickets for the St. Louis show when they go back out on tour again.)
Today, there is one Classic Rock band that I think can carry the torch into the future. They are called Greta Van Fleet. I also loved Led Zeppelin growing up and Greta's lead singer(Josh Kiszka) will remind you of Robert Plant in a hot minute.
I have seen Greta Van Fleet four times now, twice at Red Rocks. I am actually in their video multiple times from that concert that you can see on YouTube. LOL

I am just curious about what other members like because I believe it says a lot about the times and place you grew up in.
 
Rush and Blue Oyster Cult have been my two favorite bands since I was 13 years old.

I was always much proggier than heavier.

Floyd, Genesis, Yes, Zeppelin, King Crimson, Steely Dan.

No heavy, heavy metal. No hair bands.

I'm a professional musician (guitar and vocals) and am always looking for great new music.

Classic rock is what I grew up on, but most of what I listen to was created much more recently.
 
I like music from classical & steel strung guitars, Electric Guitars brass bands, solo voice or small groups & voice and full orchestra. The music can be classical, or from the movies or Cole Porter, or "Bossa Nova", or the Beatles or any other melodic groups from the 1950's thru today; played as solos on the instruments and in the bands & orchestras.

Look at some of the you tube videos of David Jaggs (DPJ Films) and Per-Olav Kindgren for some really good solos on guitar.
 
Rush and Blue Oyster Cult have been my two favorite bands since I was 13 years old.

I was always much proggier than heavier.

Floyd, Genesis, Yes, Zeppelin, King Crimson, Steely Dan.

No heavy, heavy metal. No hair bands.

I'm a professional musician (guitar and vocals) and am always looking for great new music.

Classic rock is what I grew up on, but most of what I listen to was created much more recently.
Hey Mods.. Thanks for the heads up on The Lounge. I will check it out. I just posted this because the "How Old Are You" thread had me wondering about this relative to the Age thread.
 
I do like GVF, but they are a bit limited. For what it's worth, I thought the same of Zepplin.

I'm a bit of a musical schizophrenic. My teen years were dominated by Bon Scott era AC/DC, but all the classic rock groups have their place. Grew to love the Stones later in life.

I can listen to most anything from Waylon Jennings, to Colt Ford, to Iron Maiden, to Yanni, depending on the mood and situation. Actually played in a band that did wedding receptions, etc in my youth.

Now, I'm most likely to hit 90s alt rock as background music while working. Chilli Peppers, Foo Fighters, Counting Crows, that type of thing.

Too many great bands to list. I also like some obscure cuts. Billy Thorpe, Head East.......on and on.
 
