Miami lost to Titans...



Did they look confused?...Yes

Did they look weak?...Yes

Did they look beatable?...Yes



-SO WHAT!!-



Miami played a horrible game against a bad team, well so did the 49ers, Cowboys, Bills, Chiefs.



True, Miami has yet to beat a good team, but 48 hours ago Miami had yet to lose to a bad team also...Things change, and for a matter of fact, Miami played the Chiefs and Eagles very well, good enough to win, but lost because of different factors.



Miami plays the Jets, then they play three very tough teams, we now will see what this team is made of, if fans want to start crying that Miami sucks, and they are done, and they are paper tigers...Free world, Continue to live in your misery.



Thanks to the Chiefs losing this past Sunday, Miami is the 2nd seed, and if they can take care of business in the next few weeks, Miami will still be meeting the Ravens for the 1st

seed.



If from here on we fail, then we failed, but to bring this defeatist attitude everytime we lose is 10 times worse then Someone that says we are going to win a SB everytime we win one game. I am like you very angry, and thought that game was ugly, and yes it has ruined my week, but this not the end game, it's how we handle it that is the end game.



I am sorry for writing this, and know I am about to see a lot of anger and hate because of this, but I am of the beliefs of the great NY philosopher Yogi Berra, it's not over, until it's over. And getting angry before the whole story has transpired is very self afflicting...Unless your Into misery. Please people, get a grip.