SO WHAT!!

Miami lost to Titans...

Did they look confused?...Yes
Did they look weak?...Yes
Did they look beatable?...Yes

-SO WHAT!!-

Miami played a horrible game against a bad team, well so did the 49ers, Cowboys, Bills, Chiefs.

True, Miami has yet to beat a good team, but 48 hours ago Miami had yet to lose to a bad team also...Things change, and for a matter of fact, Miami played the Chiefs and Eagles very well, good enough to win, but lost because of different factors.

Miami plays the Jets, then they play three very tough teams, we now will see what this team is made of, if fans want to start crying that Miami sucks, and they are done, and they are paper tigers...Free world, Continue to live in your misery.

Thanks to the Chiefs losing this past Sunday, Miami is the 2nd seed, and if they can take care of business in the next few weeks, Miami will still be meeting the Ravens for the 1st
seed.

If from here on we fail, then we failed, but to bring this defeatist attitude everytime we lose is 10 times worse then Someone that says we are going to win a SB everytime we win one game. I am like you very angry, and thought that game was ugly, and yes it has ruined my week, but this not the end game, it's how we handle it that is the end game.

I am sorry for writing this, and know I am about to see a lot of anger and hate because of this, but I am of the beliefs of the great NY philosopher Yogi Berra, it's not over, until it's over. And getting angry before the whole story has transpired is very self afflicting...Unless your Into misery. Please people, get a grip.
 
Aqua Marino (UK) said:
Just glad it's a short week for once. If I'm a player I just wanna get back on that field as soon as possible and react to that loss.
Which players? 50% of the roster won't practice this week and a third won't play, lol.
 
It's the way it happened that is extremely concerning. Home game against a piss poor team, up 2 TDs late, ravaged by injuries. If Connor Williams is gone this season, you can kiss our offense good bye, because we clearly cannot do anything without him. We have multiple games worth of evidence to prove that. Had we just lost last night, that's one thing. But we can never just lose, we always experience carnage that derails us for multiple games. At this point in the season, we can't afford that. The division title is now iffy and it now seems like AT BEST we win maybe one playoff game then get bounced. The expectations for the season just went down the tube last night.
 
tay0365 said:
Miami played a horrible game against a bad team, well so did the 49ers, Cowboys, Bills, Chiefs.
This is the reason half of our snowflake fan base think every loss is a complete disaster.

They don't watch any football outside of the Dolphins, which limits their football IQ and more importantly their perspective, and it really shows.
 
Sorry, but you CAN NOT lose after getting 3 turnovers and being up by 14 with 3mins left.......AND expect to be contenders. Right now we are paper tigers until we can prove otherwise.

And McD needs to run the damn ball inside the 10. 2 games now we lost because we did not...
 
Appreciate your optimism, but the manner in which they lost is unacceptable. GIFTED a 2 score lead with 4:30ish to go and they let Levis look like vintage Mahomes. That's unreal. Had no budiness being up 2 scores, but they accidentally found themselves in that situation.

We haven't WON a playoff game since I was in GRADE SCHOOL. I now have a family of 5, a mortgage, a career, been through several cars in that timeframe. The last time they won a playoff game is a lifetime ago! It's hard now to envision that changing this year. I hit the 'I believe' button again, and they keep inventing new ways to make sure this isn't the year that the streak breaks.

Don't get me wrong, I'll still be watching, still be rooting, still be hoping, but damn this does not inspire confidence down the stretch. The stretch that we seem to always come up short on in December since Ricky Williams carried the rock for us. And this was against the Titans?!? We haven't even hit the meat of it yet.
 
Watching that, I saw a Titans team that battled so hard on the road. I was like, I thought these guys would be bad like the Giants. They weren't and it was great to see Miami fighting for a win. Then, LOL the Titans gift us 2 TD's only to watch them then soundly beat us in every way down the stretch. It was a crappy outcome and I am now concerned with Tua and the Fins when they can drive to win a game. Tua did not have time to throw and Tennessee covered quick options and many times in the game he had to scramble to buy time and in that last play they just swallowed him up. It is on Tua and Jones and Eich and ........oh wait those freaking TITANS played great football and made tough plays when it mattered.

A great lesson and the Jets game will now tell the next chapter of this great, entertaining season!
 
tay0365 said:
It's more than a so what, it's what always seems to happen in big games. This is important. They can't be doing this and it wasn't just a loss it was a very bad loss in a very bad manner. I find it hard to believe anyone on the team or coaching staff thinks this was strictly a loss. O stunk, injuries galore, play-calling miscues, player fails, ST fails, D fails. This was just a loss but a loss of epic proportions no matter what optimistic people think. Dallas, Balt, Buff, and NYJ smell the usual Dec blood and will go in for the kill. I hope to God I am wrong but I have seen the script almost every year. We get out-coached, and outplayed, almost every Dec and almost always lose the ones we need to win. This is reality and unfortunately, we are who we are unless proven otherwise and once again otherwise hasn't been proven.
 
