So whats Next????

I would hope both Tua and Mcdaniel are back next season.....McDaniel is a perfect coach for this team and he is so smart. I hope he realized that everything is not an equation and sometimes you need to figure in game flow when making these 4th down decisions.



Tua is the perfect QB for this system, he is extememly accurate and can make a quick decision.



Our team wore down towards the end of the season and once Ramsey got back it seemed like we were losing 2-3 starters a week. And even when we didnt lose them, they were beat up and not able to give 100%. Every team has injuries so that is not a reason for us to fall apart, but we lost about half of our crucial defensive starters just as they were getting into their groove. Phillips was looking like an animal, chubb was playing with a passion I hadnt seen in years....we have holes and i am sure we will not have money to be a big time player in FA, but i think the years experience as well as adding a few peices can put us right back into the top temas of the AFC talk.



I am not sure if we "need" to add an OL but i would just cause we saw how injuries can have you shuffling your line. I am guessing we will stay stat quo with RB's with Achance taking the lead next season, i would like us to maybe try to pull a trade with GB to grab one of their young WR's, even doubs, if we can get one of them for a late draft pick i think we can add some much needed depth,. Berrios, Craycraft etc need to be upgraded, because hill and waddle are injured too often. We need our 3s and 4s to bring above avg speed so then can be subbed in without much of a dropoff. I know hill and waddle are speed freaks but I would have to think we could get faster guys than berrios and craycraft.