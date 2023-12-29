So what's the plan here?

Get a win and this is your last road game before the Conference Championship, at least.



I think the Fins should just close the game in the 1st half regardless of the scoreboard, start the game as if you have a lead in the 4th quarter. Heavy dose of Jeff Wilson up the middle, pass only on 2nd/3rd and long and build that muscle memory for opposing LB's. Don't worry about the score unless it gets out of hand quick, think trailing 2 TDs early and even then, don't abandon it entirely.



My reasoning is, I don't expect the Ravens to give any credit to the Fins run actions on passes, they'll have to earn it. I'm almost 100% you'll catch them off-guard when they're ignoring it first and then profit from it when they realize what's going on. The narrative has been set, both by the media and Ravens players, They're a though team going up against a finesse team, that's their expectation. Don't give them what they expect, punch'em in the mouth first. And keep doing it for a while whether it works or not. You're not trying to win the game in the 1st half, you're getting them to react to runs.



If it actually works, **** it! do what the Bills did to the Cowboys. If you find yourself trailing at the beginning on the 3rd quarter, start working Mostert and Achane in and start throwing the ball on action plays. I feel like that's the best way to go about it, especially if you start using Claypool as a replacement for Waddle.



So that's what I think... What do you think?