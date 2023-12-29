 So what's the plan here? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So what's the plan here?

NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
16,425
Reaction score
39,477
Location
Montreal
Get a win and this is your last road game before the Conference Championship, at least.

I think the Fins should just close the game in the 1st half regardless of the scoreboard, start the game as if you have a lead in the 4th quarter. Heavy dose of Jeff Wilson up the middle, pass only on 2nd/3rd and long and build that muscle memory for opposing LB's. Don't worry about the score unless it gets out of hand quick, think trailing 2 TDs early and even then, don't abandon it entirely.

My reasoning is, I don't expect the Ravens to give any credit to the Fins run actions on passes, they'll have to earn it. I'm almost 100% you'll catch them off-guard when they're ignoring it first and then profit from it when they realize what's going on. The narrative has been set, both by the media and Ravens players, They're a though team going up against a finesse team, that's their expectation. Don't give them what they expect, punch'em in the mouth first. And keep doing it for a while whether it works or not. You're not trying to win the game in the 1st half, you're getting them to react to runs.

If it actually works, **** it! do what the Bills did to the Cowboys. If you find yourself trailing at the beginning on the 3rd quarter, start working Mostert and Achane in and start throwing the ball on action plays. I feel like that's the best way to go about it, especially if you start using Claypool as a replacement for Waddle.

So that's what I think... What do you think?
 
JamesWsenior said:
I think our success/failure will rest with the defense. Win the turnover battle +2 and we win. Our linebackers better be ready to run when Lamar goes rb1 mode.
Click to expand...
Yep, win the turnover battle and we are money! Also, I'm looking for Harbaugh, with his special teams background, to pull out all the stops. Fake punt, onside kick, that wacky running start FG block stuff Billy B. came up with earlier in the season . Crossman better have his troops ready
 
Me? I'm putting the ball in Tua's hands. Hope he rips him to pieces. Have them have to respect the pass. THEN rip 'em a new one running the rock.

I think we'd all like to see a balanced or a run heavy offense but I think Baltimore is going in with intentions of stuffing the run.

It's Tua's time to shine IMO.
 
marino13zach54 said:
Me? I'm putting the ball in Tua's hands. Hope he rips him to pieces. Have them have to respect the pass. THEN rip 'em a new one running the rock.

I think we'd all like to see a balanced or a run heavy offense but I think Baltimore is going in with intentions of stuffing the run.

It's Tua's time to shine IMO.
Click to expand...
Yep, Rams gave the blueprint a few weeks ago with Stafford and Kyren Williams. All flowers to A. Donald but that LA defense can't hold a candle to our lads so they couldn't close the deal..... play our game, don't turn it over, take our rightful seat atop the AFC with a COMPLETE team effort.
 
marino13zach54 said:
Me? I'm putting the ball in Tua's hands. Hope he rips him to pieces. Have them have to respect the pass. THEN rip 'em a new one running the rock.

I think we'd all like to see a balanced or a run heavy offense but I think Baltimore is going in with intentions of stuffing the run.

It's Tua's time to shine IMO.
Click to expand...
That'd also be my plan if the game was in Miami... I don't think it's the right approach in Baltimore...
 
NBP81 said:
Get a win and this is your last road game before the Conference Championship, at least.

I think the Fins should just close the game in the 1st half regardless of the scoreboard, start the game as if you have a lead in the 4th quarter. Heavy dose of Jeff Wilson up the middle, pass only on 2nd/3rd and long and build that muscle memory for opposing LB's. Don't worry about the score unless it gets out of hand quick, think trailing 2 TDs early and even then, don't abandon it entirely.

My reasoning is, I don't expect the Ravens to give any credit to the Fins run actions on passes, they'll have to earn it. I'm almost 100% you'll catch them off-guard when they're ignoring it first and then profit from it when they realize what's going on. The narrative has been set, both by the media and Ravens players, They're a though team going up against a finesse team, that's their expectation. Don't give them what they expect, punch'em in the mouth first. And keep doing it for a while whether it works or not. You're not trying to win the game in the 1st half, you're getting them to react to runs.

If it actually works, **** it! do what the Bills did to the Cowboys. If you find yourself trailing at the beginning on the 3rd quarter, start working Mostert and Achane in and start throwing the ball on action plays. I feel like that's the best way to go about it, especially if you start using Claypool as a replacement for Waddle.

So that's what I think... What do you think?
Click to expand...
I like the smash mouth idea. Get old school on them and soften them up with the run.
 
Agree. I think the narrative that Miami is a finesse team is way off base.

The Dolphins have finished recent games against the Jets and Dallas by running the football and draining the clock. With four backups on the offensive line. That's not finesse.

Now, saying that, Baltimore and Philadelphia ate probably the two most physical teams in the NFL. Matching that physicality isn't going to be easy.

I agree with the heavy run approach. Miami has done a good job recently mixing in the short pass game as well. Don't force things.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom