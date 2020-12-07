So where Bowden be hidin' before?

Was it just a matter of learning the playbook and reading Ds in sync with the QB?

Like, now he's able to 'play fast' cuz he knows where to go more instinctively?

Anyway, he seems to be a difference-maker, athletically.

Good Stuff!
 
I think Bowden has much more upside than Perry. He's bigger and I can see him challenging for boundary WR snaps at some point down the road.
 
DuderinoN703 said:
I liked what he brought today. Perhaps Malcolm Perry can do the same as well provided he’s healthy. We’ll see.

I really feel like the two players are redundant, especially with a gadget receiver like Grant already on the roster.

I don't root against any of them, but I might be a bit disappointed if all three of those break camp next year because we really need one of those roster spots to be a different type receiver with more downfield potential.

Naturally Bowden is ahead if Perry now.
 
Sirspud said:
He's a rookie and brought in after camp to boot. It takes time. And nothing says he repeats his nice few plays from today this year.

At the very least his college tape suggests he should be able to contribute at the NFL level. Even if it is only as a gadget player, he still adds value to what can be a rather stagnant offense.
 
ChitownPhins28 said:
I think Bowden has much more upside than Perry. He's bigger and I can see him challenging for boundary WR snaps at some point down the road.

I think both guys having some success is a credit to Grier, Flores, and his staff. Grier for bringing them in, and mostly Flores and staff for their work with them in practice.

Bowden is a rookie that the Raiders cut, he got here late and had to learn a new system and playback.

Perry is a rookie 7th round pick converting to receiver after playing QB in a non-passing triple option offense in college.

I am really hoping that having Callaway in practices now will pay off before seasons end.
 
Bowden is very athletic, and can play QB/RB/WR/PR/KR.

Because he played QB in his last year in college, he's considered very raw as a WR. His route running is supposedly very poor.

Bowden's ceiling is much higher than Malcom Perry, who is slower, smaller, and has smaller hands (8.5" hand size is unusually small for a NFL WR).
 
Sirspud said:
I really feel like the two players are redundant, especially with a gadget receiver like Grant already on the roster.

I don't root against any of them, but I might be a bit disappointed if all three of those break camp next year because we really need one of those roster spots to be a different type receiver with more downfield potential.

Naturally Bowden is ahead if Perry now.

I can see your point. But having a few of those guys isn’t the worst thing so long as they have an alpha-WR to go with Parker.
 
normaldude said:
Bowden is very athletic, and can play QB/RB/WR/PR/KR.

Because he played QB in his last year in college, he's considered very raw as a WR. His route running is supposedly very poor.

Bowden's ceiling is much higher than Malcom Perry, who is slower, smaller, and has smaller hands (8.5" hand size is unusually small for a NFL WR).


Malcolm is probably one of the best players in the NFL at making people miss
 
