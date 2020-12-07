So where Bowden be hidin' before?

ChitownPhins28 said: I think Bowden has much more upside than Perry. He's bigger and I can see him challenging for boundary WR snaps at some point down the road. Click to expand...

I think both guys having some success is a credit to Grier, Flores, and his staff. Grier for bringing them in, and mostly Flores and staff for their work with them in practice.Bowden is a rookie that the Raiders cut, he got here late and had to learn a new system and playback.Perry is a rookie 7th round pick converting to receiver after playing QB in a non-passing triple option offense in college.I am really hoping that having Callaway in practices now will pay off before seasons end.