So... which players, already in the pipeline, might surprise next year?

The eight players who signed future contracts were cornerback Ethan Bonner, Tight End Tanner Conner, tackle Ryan Hayes, linebacker Quinton Bell, defensive tackle Brandon Pili, offensive lineman Chasen Hines, and wide receivers Anthony Schwartz, Matthew Sexton, and Braylon Sanders.



Then there are rostered players: OT Kion Smith, TE Julien Hill, Edge/Sam Cameron Goode, and LB Zeke Vandenburgh.



Most of these players saw some limited time this year. A few of them have actual starting, or at least roster potential.



QB/RBs: none

WRs: Sexton is a Berrios clone, Sanders and Schwartz are both Chosen clones (Y WRs). Ezukanma will be back and I'd also describe him as a Y, though he MIGHT develop as an X.

All of these guys are cheap... and might help our cap situation if any of them can stick as 4th, or 5th WRs.

TEs: Hill and Conner may both stick next year, Hell... Hill may start. There is room for optimism here.

OL: There could be some surprises here as well. Smith looks like he might be able to handle the 4th OT role... maybe even the 3rd if need be. The team really liked Hayes at OT and quickly resigned him when he was available, and Hines was with the team all season and we kept him over Uluave as a Center/Guard prospect. If even one of these guys finds his way on to our 9 man roster, we'd see it as a gift. If two make it... euphoria should ensue.



DL: can Pili replace Raekwon Davis or Norman Hand? Maybe...

Edge: not much here. I have little faith in Goode... he's another SAM type.

LB: Again... not a lot here. No clue what we have in Vandenburgh, though we were willing to keep him, rather than give him an injury settlement. A Mike maybe?

S: nothing

CB: I wont be surprised if Bonner starts... he could be the best of the bunch.



So... not much on the defensive side. Watch our cheap vet FA signings to get a gauge on how the team feels about these guys.