So, who would it be?

BahamaFinFan78 said: I'm not sure if there are any this coaching cycle that excite me. We only did things half measure again and kept Grier. I think we redo this whole process in three years

Man, I hope not. Certainly hard to have confidence in Ross, though.I think if Miami can maximize Tua's talent that could be the key. He showed signs this year and had a stretch of games where he was rated among the top quarterbacks. I believe his QBR rating got as high as 7th, going into the last four games. What coach would be the best fit for Tua? That has to be one of the factors, unless the organization isn't convinced he's a franchise type qb.