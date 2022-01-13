 So, who would it be? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So, who would it be?

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
1,879
Reaction score
3,175
Age
37
Location
Kansas
1) Pederson
2) Bieniemy
3) Harbough
4) McDaniel

I dont want Hackett, Dabol, either Dallas Coordinator, Leftwich or Dan Quinn
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
17,214
Reaction score
14,366
royalshank said:
1. Doug Pederson
2. Nick Saban
3. Jim Harbaugh
Click to expand...
Nice list. How about Kirby Smart? I doubt Saban would want to leave. He's at a point where I wouldn't doubt if he retired. But that's a bold call for this site, considering how a lot of Miami fans feel about Saban. I actually think he would have turned it around with the Dolphins if he invested the time.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
4,874
Reaction score
2,809
I'm not sure if there are any this coaching cycle that excite me. We only did things half measure again and kept Grier. I think we redo this whole process in three years
 
CoolHandLuke

CoolHandLuke

Practice Squad
Joined
Oct 20, 2021
Messages
18
Reaction score
30
Age
52
Location
South Florida
No to Bienemy. He was exposed this year when teams adjusted their defensive strategy to force Mahomes to check downs or force it in to bad decisions and he didn’t have an answer. Can’t adjust from a base game plan.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
17,214
Reaction score
14,366
BahamaFinFan78 said:
I'm not sure if there are any this coaching cycle that excite me. We only did things half measure again and kept Grier. I think we redo this whole process in three years
Click to expand...
Man, I hope not. Certainly hard to have confidence in Ross, though.

I think if Miami can maximize Tua's talent that could be the key. He showed signs this year and had a stretch of games where he was rated among the top quarterbacks. I believe his QBR rating got as high as 7th, going into the last four games. What coach would be the best fit for Tua? That has to be one of the factors, unless the organization isn't convinced he's a franchise type qb.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom