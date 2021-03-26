 So, Who's the Target? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So, Who's the Target?

When I first read the post that Miami traded the #3 pick to San Francisco, I looked at my calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1st. Then, the team trades back up with Philly to go from #12 to #6. I believe the net gain is an additional 1st and 3rd round pick, plus losing about 30 spots in the 123 to 150ish additional pick with the Eagles.

So, what does it all mean? Obviously, at #12 Chase, Smith, Pitts and Waddle would likely all be off the board. Perhaps one of them could have made it to #12. I'm assuming one of those players is the target, but it could be someone else. Thoughts?
 
andyahs said:
I say Pitts because he interests me the most but it's anyone's guess.
That's the pick that would probably be the most exciting. Pitts and Smith were the two most un-guardable pass catchers in college football IMO. Waddle not too far behind, but coming off an injury.

Should be interesting.
 
