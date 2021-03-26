So, Who's the Target?

When I first read the post that Miami traded the #3 pick to San Francisco, I looked at my calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1st. Then, the team trades back up with Philly to go from #12 to #6. I believe the net gain is an additional 1st and 3rd round pick, plus losing about 30 spots in the 123 to 150ish additional pick with the Eagles.



So, what does it all mean? Obviously, at #12 Chase, Smith, Pitts and Waddle would likely all be off the board. Perhaps one of them could have made it to #12. I'm assuming one of those players is the target, but it could be someone else. Thoughts?