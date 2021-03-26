 So, Whose the Target? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So, Whose the Target?

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
13,566
Reaction score
8,054
When I first read the post that Miami traded the #3 pick to San Francisco, I looked at my calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1st. Then, the team trades back up with Philly to go from #12 to #6. I believe the net gain is an additional 1st and 3rd round pick, plus losing about 30 spots in the 123 to 150ish additional pick with the Eagles.

So, what does it all mean? Obviously, at #12 Chase, Smith, Pitts and Waddle would likely all be off the board. Perhaps one of them could have made it to #12. I'm assuming one of those players is the target, but it could be someone else. Thoughts?
 
1

1Dolfan

Starter
Joined
Apr 5, 2006
Messages
644
Reaction score
339
Age
31
Location
TORONTO
i think its Waddle. Jamar is a jump ball bully specialist that we kinda already have and Tua stated he wants WR that separate.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
11,827
Reaction score
10,615
Location
Bahamas
I say Pitts because he interests me the most but it's anyone's guess.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
13,566
Reaction score
8,054
andyahs said:
I say Pitts because he interests me the most but it's anyone's guess.
Click to expand...
That's the pick that would probably be the most exciting. Pitts and Smith were the two most un-guardable pass catchers in college football IMO. Waddle not too far behind, but coming off an injury.

Should be interesting.
 
R

Rockchalk

Rookie
Joined
Jan 3, 2021
Messages
79
Reaction score
126
Age
50
Location
Midwest
Chase or Pitts. Ive been on the Chase train for awhile but I have to admit with adding Fuller I am pretty intrigued by what we could do offensively with both Pitts and Gesicki and the rest of our receiving core.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
13,566
Reaction score
8,054
1972forever said:
I think it will Chase if he is there at 6 and if not I could see it being Pitts.
Click to expand...
My gut is Cincinnati takes Chase and pairs him with Burrow. They badly need a tackle, so Sewell's in play, but they might be able to get a pretty good tackle in R2.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
11,226
Reaction score
15,574
If they loved one receiver over the rest, then whoever that receiver is.

if they were somewhat equivalent on Chase, Waddle, and Smith, I think it's Pitts.

There was a chance 1 or more of the receivers would be there at 12.

Much less of a chance that Pitts would be there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom