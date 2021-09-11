 So Williams listed as questionable? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So Williams listed as questionable?

O

opticblazed

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
801
Reaction score
688
I see Preston listed as questionable. I should not be surprised but dang we haven't even played yet. I gave him till week 2 to get injured. I was too generous
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
5,982
Reaction score
10,461
Age
68
Location
Miami
I will be extremely surprised if he is still on the Dolphins next year. He is inconsistent as a receiver when he is on the field, but his biggest issue is actually getting and staying on the field because he is always injured. As Parcells stated, “ availability is the best ability”.

Hopefully whatever the issue is with his foot is something he can overcome and he can contribute on offense this year.
 
AL R

AL R

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
22,978
Reaction score
19,489
Location
Davie, FL
Is receiver Preston Williams listed as limited with a foot injury because of a new injury or because he’s coming back from foot surgery last November?

Flores suggested this is not a new injury, and that the Dolphins are being cautious as he works his way back from last year’s foot injury.

Flores said he’s comfortable playing Williams; he’s healthy enough.

amp.miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins’ Flores updates injuries, the veterans added recently, addresses other issues

Dolphins coach Brian Flores, said it has not been decided whether left tackle Austin Jackson, who remains on the COVID-19 list, will travel with the team to New England on Saturday.
amp.miamiherald.com amp.miamiherald.com

I’m thinking he is probably inactive tomorrow.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
1,792
Reaction score
1,321
Putting him on the IR for 3-4 weeks will give the team more time to decide on a more definitive release if he is kept. Personally, I don't want him back unless he is 100% better. If it is possible keep him on the IR till later in the season for that playoff push.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
2,234
Reaction score
1,771
Location
San Antonio
rafael said:
My understanding is that he has a lis franc injury. Those take a long time to recover from. The average NFL return for that injury is 11 months. Most likely he is not re-injured but rather he seems to be trying to return rather quickly.
Click to expand...
I don’t know why this is so hard for so many to understand.
 
M

Mr. Day

Starter
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
1,751
Reaction score
142
He should have been cut. Having him on the team is wasting a spot. You cannot help the team with potential.
 
Fin Thirteen

Fin Thirteen

Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2010
Messages
4,616
Reaction score
952
My guess is turf toe.

It's the kind of foot injury that can be day-to-day for years.
 
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
15,614
Reaction score
8,524
Location
NJ
It's really unfortunate that he can't get on the field, because when he's healthy, he's dominant, and a match up nightmare to 80% of DBs.

A 6'5 receiver that has some speed, is pretty good running routes, and is just a bit more concentration away from being perfect at catching everything thrown his way, is not good to see if your an O-coordinator.

Unless Willians makes a dramatic recovery, and has a stellar season, I agree he is going to have very small odds of still being on the team next year
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom