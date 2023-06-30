So you say that you don't like the Fins Logo huh?

NYC#1finsfan
Active Roster
- Joined
- May 8, 2005
- Messages
- 5,196
- Reaction score
- 4,190
- Location
- Brooklyn, NY
Well apparently it's pretty popular with NFL fans online.......
Dolphins Rank within the Top 10 Most Popular Slogans! - Miami Dolphins
A new report from Betway reveals the NFL teams with the most popular and more powerful chants. NFL fans consider the Los Angeles Chargers’ slogan as the most popular based on social media data. Based on Spotify data it’s also revealed that Jacksonville Jaguars’ chant is the most intimidating...
dolphinstalk.com