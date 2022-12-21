 So youtube gets The Ticket | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So youtube gets The Ticket

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Report: YouTube to pay $2.5 billion per year for Sunday Ticket - ProFootballTalk

As explained in Playmakers, the Janet Jackson incident at Super Bowl XXXVIII — and the curiosity of those who missed it live — helped provide the spark for the creation of a video-sharing service known as YouTube. Nearly 20 years later, YouTube and the NFL will be doing a significant piece of...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Not sure if this is good. Apple wanted to make it affordable, per the article.
Hope this hasn't been posted yet.
**EDIT: to me this is Dolphins related; without NFL Sunday ticket, I'd never see Fins games.
 
The words 'affordable' and 'Apple' shold never be used in the same sentence, I'm much happier Youtube got it.
 
Mark_J said:
The words 'affordable' and 'Apple' shold never be used in the same sentence, I'm much happier Youtube got it.
Remember that when you're paying out of your colon for it.

I have YT TV. Great service. I especially like the concept of Sunday Ticket with YTTV's unlimited recording. I wonder how that will work. Can you conceptually record all 16n games on non bye weeks, save them and watch them willy nilly? I mean, you'd never do that, but there are times where there are 3 to 4 good games on simultaneously.
 
tommyp

so i guess i can officially cancel my DIRECTV account.. that's good because at first i could just pay for the sunday ticket.
then for the past few years they wouldn't let me get the sunday ticket without having a basic tv package.
it'll be a pleasure to tell them to go screw
anybody know how it will work with youtube. how much will that run me ????
 
I have both Directv and YouTubeTV so I’m fine
But now I get to get rid of the high costs of Directv and steam more apps and save the money
 
tommyp said:
so i guess i can officially cancel my DIRECTV account.. that's good because at first i could just pay for the sunday ticket.
then for the past few years they wouldn't let me get the sunday ticket without having a basic tv package.
it'll be a pleasure to tell them to go screw
anybody know how it will work with youtube. how much will that run me ????
Yeah **** Directv with that rule
Also just wanted the basic package but they don’t allow it
 
NYC#1finsfan said:
I had Sunday Ticket since 1994 when 1 dish and 1 box cost $600. My relationship will sadly come to an end however as is the circle of life change is inevitable.........
Same here
Directv is a great service quality wise but they gouge the shit out of you
 
Virginia99

DrMultimedia said:
Yep, looking pretty likely. Hoped for Apple, but fine with YouTube TV (which has been my streaming service for years). Will gladly pay for Sunday Ticket to watch Fins rather than *other* streams or bars.
I have YouTube TV as well. Any miracle chance we get a break on the Ticket???
 
Will I be forced into YTTV?

As long as I can purchase it separately, I’m game. When the Dolphins aren’t playing I find myself just watching Redzone these days. DirecTV never lets me purchase Sunday ticket because their POS service is available in my area.

I was really hoping for Prime or Apple TV+ as I have both and the streaming quality, especially with Prime (TNF) is top notch.

I had YTTV before but their 4k offerings are as minimal as Xfinity.
 
